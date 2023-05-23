Nick Jonas has opened up about the lasting impact of his infamous performance with Kelsea Ballerini at the 2016 Academy of Country Music Awards, revealing that it led him to seek therapy, People reports. During an interview on the Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard podcast, the Jonas Brothers recalled their collaboration with country star Ballerini on a duet version of her hit song “Peter Pan,” which ended up being a memorable and challenging experience for Nick.

Describing the performance as a “tragic guitar solo debacle,” Nick Jonas shared how his off-key guitar solo became a source of distress for him. “In retrospect, I can kind of laugh about how big I thought it was. But it did travel more than I wish it would have, and it did cause me to go to therapy,” he admitted.

Nick recounted how he had rehearsed the performance numerous times and felt confident about it. However, as he walked towards Kelsea Ballerini during the live show, he went blank and hit a wrong note, leading to a momentary blackout. He couldn’t recover from the mistake and continued to play the wrong notes.

The incident had a significant impact on Nick, who later realized he had placed an immense amount of pressure on himself. He has since learned not to be too hard on himself and has adopted a healthier perspective. However, at the time, he considered it one of his worst moments.

While the mishap garnered attention and made headlines, Ballerini, on the other hand, had no issue with it. In fact, she spoke positively about the performance, expressing her excitement about fulfilling a childhood dream and sharing the stage with one of her favorite artists.

Nick’s candid revelation about seeking therapy highlights the emotional toll that public scrutiny and performance mishaps can have on artists, even those with considerable experience. It serves as a reminder of the importance of self-care and mental well-being, especially in the face of challenging moments in the entertainment industry.