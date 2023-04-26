Nick Lachey and Vanessa Lachey might get replaced by a Love Is Blind couple amid fans’ petition of the Lachey’s hosting ability.

“There’s always been whispers about replacing them, especially now after the live reunion special, which was a complete disaster on so many levels,” a show insider told DailyMail.com Tuesday (April 25).

“If they want to keep their ratings up, there’s got to be a change.”

The couple they reportedly have in mind is season one Love Is Blind fan favorites Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton to take over Netflix’s hottest dating show.

Speed and Hamilton met on Love Is Blind during its first season and married on Nov. 14, 2018.

“Viewers feel a connection with Lauren and Cameron because they are the real deal,” the source said.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“They are down-to-earth, kind people who can actually help the contestants because they have walked in their shoes. People want to relate to the hosts — and at this point they can’t relate to Vanessa or Nick.”

This report follows the petition that fans started last week trying to get Nick and Vanessa Lachey out of the hosting gig for the upcoming season.

“Join the thousands of Love is Blind fans in making the show evolve into the best version of itself by removing Nick and Vanessa Lachey as hosts and replacing them with…. Well literally anyone else,” the petition reads.

“From the initial season, the hosts felt pretty useless and out of place. They seem to be much more concerned with directing as much attention at themselves and their personal lives rather than focusing on the contestants that are actually participating in the experiment.”

So far, 41,000 people have signed the petition. The petition goal is at 50,000.