Netflix’s Love Is Blind which uses Kinetic Content as its production company has reportedly been mistreating its contestants allegedly causing an “emotional warfare.” The popular dating show has since been under attack due to fans waiting over an hour for the live season four finale. Now, a recent report by Business Insider shows what allegedly happened behind the scenes in addition to wanting hosts Nick Lachey and Vanessa Lachey out.

Season 2 star Danielle Ruhl told the publication that she had problems with the production company during her time in Mexico. Ruhl got engaged to ex-husband Nick Thompson on the show.

Ruhl claimed that producers told her that she could not engage in an activity with the couples on the show since she might have contracted COVID-19 during her stay in Mexico. She soon began to have a panic attack and went to hide in the closet to avoid cameras. During that time, she allegedly warned producers that she did not feel mentally stable to continue on the show.

“I kept telling them, ‘I don’t trust myself. I’ve tried committing suicide before,’” she explained to the publication. “‘I’m having suicidal thoughts. I don’t think I can continue in this.'”

Another contestant who was on season one of the Netflix dating show, Danielle Drouin, said that there was not enough access to food or water. Drouin suspected that producers used this tactic to “break” them.

“The sleep deprivation was real,” she said. “I feel like they do it on purpose because they’re trying to break you. They want you on your edge.”

The report also detailed the allegedly horrid sleeping arrangements for the contestants during the debut season. Contestants allegedly had to sleep in “drab trailers crammed with bunk beds during the 10 days dating in the pods.” All 15 women allegedly stayed in “one single-room trailer, with the 15 men in another.”

Following Business Insider’s report, the production company released a statement in regard to the allegations.

“The well-being of our participants is of paramount importance to Kinetic,” the production company told Variety in a Tuesday, April 18, statement. “We have rigorous protocols in place to care for each person before, during, and after filming.”

These claims follow season two contestant Jeremy Hartwell’s lawsuit against the production company and Netflix for allegedly violating labor laws and creating “unsafe work conditions.”

Following Hartwell’s lawsuit, Kinetic Content released a statement.

“Mr. Hartwell’s involvement in Season 2 of Love Is Blind lasted less than one week. Unfortunately, for Mr. Hartwell, his journey ended early after he failed to develop a significant connection with any other participant,” Kinetic said in a statement at the time. “While we will not speculate as to his motives for filing the lawsuit, there is absolutely no merit to Mr. Hartwell’s allegations, and we will vigorously defend against his claims.”

Fans Want Netflix’s Nick And Vanessa Lachey Out

In addition to Business Insider’s report and Hartwell’s lawsuit, fans have also been frustrated with the dating show but this time with hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey. More than 26,000 people (and counting) have already signed the petition.

“From the initial season, the hosts felt pretty useless and out of place. They seem to be much more concerned with directing as much attention at themselves and their personal lives rather than focusing on the contestants that are actually participating in the experiment. Many enjoy the show but it’s being held back from its full potential with cringy Nick and Vanessa Lachey,” the Change.org petition reads.

Vanessa was also under attack specifically for her inappropriate “baby fever” comments and trying “to gain as much camera time as possible by cutting into every conversation, speaking over her husband and contestants, and very badly acting like she cares about members of the cast.”

“Understandably, in the beginning, LIB sought out any C-list celebrities to put their show on the map. Now three seasons in with a cult following and international versions of the show, it is time to upgrade to hosts that don’t make you want to turn off the show every time they speak. For a show that is attempting to be reality TV, Vanessa and Nick make it feel fake, cringy, and poorly produced.”

Love Is Blind just aired their fourth season finale on Sunday (April 16). The show has already been renewed for its fifth season.