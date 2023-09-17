Although Nick Saban and Alabama picked up a win over the University of South Florida 17-3, the college football world was puzzled as to why the Crimson Tide played so poorly, especially at the start of the game. Going into halftime, after a prolonged weather delay, the game was tied 3-3.

Live and breathe sports?

🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter.

Both teams traded a field goal, with USF kicking a successful one in the first quarter and Alabama following them in the second quarter. Saban and the Crimson Tide were able to score two touchdowns in the second half to ice the game but the jury is still out on if they are truly a contender this year after the departure of Bryce Young.

RECOMMENDED

Alabama football coach Nick Saban has hilarious exchange with radio caller after Texas loss

Jackson Stone ·

Robert Griffin III reveals major Jalen Milroe concern after Tyler Buchner takeover for Alabama football

Scotty White ·

Alabama football ‘expected’ to make huge Tyler Buchner-Jalen Milroe decision before Week 3

Dan Fappiano ·


The game was not an offensive showcase in the slightest. Alabama's quarterback duo of Ty Simpson (5/9, 73 yards) and Tyler Buchner (5/14, 34 yards) only combined for 107 yards and no touchdowns. Runningback Roydell Williams was the star of the game for the Crimson Tide, rushing for 129 yards on 17 carries and 1 touchdown. The running back room for Alabama accounted for 203 rushing yards and seemed to be the only thing clicking for the offense.

Alabama looks to catch its stride as they play Ole Miss next Saturday at 3:30 PM EST. The game will be broadcast on CBS.