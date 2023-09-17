Although Nick Saban and Alabama picked up a win over the University of South Florida 17-3, the college football world was puzzled as to why the Crimson Tide played so poorly, especially at the start of the game. Going into halftime, after a prolonged weather delay, the game was tied 3-3.

Alabama is tied at the half with South Florida 😳 pic.twitter.com/1RJWx0Kgew — ESPN (@espn) September 16, 2023

Both teams traded a field goal, with USF kicking a successful one in the first quarter and Alabama following them in the second quarter. Saban and the Crimson Tide were able to score two touchdowns in the second half to ice the game but the jury is still out on if they are truly a contender this year after the departure of Bryce Young.

I just saw that Alabama barely beat South Florida???? That's damn near a loss by Tuscaloosa standards. Okay Nick….😬 — The Gin Agenda (@SirDreDeux) September 17, 2023

Alabama fans watching their team play poorly against South Florida pic.twitter.com/bc1GpykZfP — BASEketball Memes (@BASEketballMeme) September 16, 2023

Alabama beat South Florida 17 – 3 but it feels like we lost… Bama was a 34.5 point favorite… pic.twitter.com/2yxeDvyiaM — Roll Tide #18™ 🐘 (@jerrysandersRTR) September 17, 2023



The game was not an offensive showcase in the slightest. Alabama's quarterback duo of Ty Simpson (5/9, 73 yards) and Tyler Buchner (5/14, 34 yards) only combined for 107 yards and no touchdowns. Runningback Roydell Williams was the star of the game for the Crimson Tide, rushing for 129 yards on 17 carries and 1 touchdown. The running back room for Alabama accounted for 203 rushing yards and seemed to be the only thing clicking for the offense.

Alabama looks to catch its stride as they play Ole Miss next Saturday at 3:30 PM EST. The game will be broadcast on CBS.