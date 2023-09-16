The South Alabama Jaguars take on the Oklahoma State Cowboys. Check out our college football odds series for our South Alabama Oklahoma State prediction and pick. Find how to watch South Alabama Oklahoma State.

Mike Gundy has done some great things at Oklahoma State. He has won New Year's Six bowl games. He has coached the Cowboys within an eyelash of a berth in the BCS National Championship Game. He has, on several occasions, coached Oklahoma State to a record better than what the Cowboys' talent suggested. He almost made the College Football Playoff two years ago but lost a heartbreaker to Baylor in the Big 12 Championship Game which — if won — would have put the Pokes into college football's version of the Final Four. Gundy is an accomplished coach, so it stands to reason that he knows how to handle a quarterback room.

Yet, last week against Arizona State, it certainly didn't seem like it.

Gundy juggled three different quarterbacks in the game against the Sun Devils. The fact that Gundy used three quarterbacks wasn't the problem; the problem is that as soon as one of the quarterbacks was gaining momentum, rhythm and confidence, Gundy made a change. That was the weird part. Oklahoma State struggled to pull away from an Arizona State team which is in the midst of a full-on rebuild under a first-year head coach (Kenny Dillingham), and which is dealing with several injuries to offensive linemen. Oklahoma State eventually won 27-15, but the game was closer than it should have been. The Cowboys need to get more from their offense — which has failed to score 28 or more points in each of its first two games against lower-tier opposition — as they prepare for Big 12 Conference action later this season.

Here are the South Alabama-Oklahoma State College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: South Alabama-Oklahoma State Odds

South Alabama Jaguars: +7.5 (-115)

Oklahoma State Cowboys: -7.5 (-105)

Over: 48.5 (-105)

Under: 48.5 (-115)

How To Watch South Alabama vs Oklahoma State

TV: Big 12 Network

Stream: ESPN Plus

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET/4:00 p.m. PT

Why South Alabama Could Cover the Spread

Oklahoma State scored just 27 points against Central Arkansas, then 27 against a not-very-good Arizona State team. If Oklahoma State can't score in big numbers, South Alabama can stay close in this game and ultimately cover the spread. Oklahoma State doesn't have the reliable quarterback play which has given Mike Gundy the confidence to trust one guy and ride with him. If OSU continues to fail to establish that stability on offense, South Alabama has to like its chances of playing a one-score game and having a chance to win in the fourth quarter.

Why Oklahoma State Could Cover the Spread

The Cowboys are bound to play better on offense. They have been noticeably subpar in their first two games. One thing which should lead to improvement this week: That ragged and uneven performance last week against Arizona State occurred in a game which had a 104-degree temperature at kickoff time. That is extreme weather. OSU should play in more comfortable conditions in this game, and that should translate into a better offensive performance for the Cowboys. Mike Gundy should be able to make the adjustments which get more production from his team.

Final South Alabama-Oklahoma State Prediction & Pick

These teams are still trying to see what they do well and which players they can trust for the season. Stay away from this game.



Final South Alabama-Oklahoma State Prediction & Pick: Oklahoma State -7.5