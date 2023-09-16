Alabama football head coach Nick Saban is searching for answers after his team's shocking loss to the Texas Longhorns in Week Two of the 2023 college football season. The game marked the third time Saban had lost to one of his former assistants (this time Texas football head coach Steve Sarkisian), and it left Alabama fans wondering what comes next for the organization.

Saban stopped by the Crimson Tide Sports Network this week to discuss what's next and during his visit, he had a conversation with a radio caller he seemed to be familiar with who goes by the name ‘PeeWee.'

"So I wanted to ask you, 'What the hell is going on?'" Nick Saban turned the tables on a radio caller asking about Alabama football struggles 😅 (via @UA_CTSN) pic.twitter.com/YZetBrqUcJ — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 15, 2023

“Well, PeeWee, I've been wanting to talk to you all week, man,” said Saban. “…We're setting too soft. We're getting pushed back in the middle. Everybody thinks we can't hold up against the blitz but they're sacking us with a four-man rush and one three-man rush. Only one sack came off of a pressure. So I wanted to ask you what the hell is going on?”

Although Saban was conversing in a joking tone, it's understandable that there'd be some frustration for the legendary Alabama football coach following the loss. Alabama struggled (by Saban standards) a year ago in failing to make the College Football Playoff, and they will likely have to be flawless for the rest of 2023 to avoid the same thing happening this year.

They will get a chance to put the loss behind them when they visit South Florida on Saturday for a rare non-Power Five road game.