Nick Sirianni’s 7-word take on two promising Eagles rookies will hype up Philadelphia fans

Jordan Davis and Nakobe Dean made their preseason debuts for the Philadelphia Eagles in the 24-21 home loss to the New York Jets on Friday.

Dean featured in 24 snaps of the contest, and he recorded five total tackles during his time on the field. On the other hand, Davis did not end up getting on the stat sheet, but he did make the most out of his 13 snaps played in the game.

Jordan Davis and Nakobe Dean are gonna be a problem 🤫 pic.twitter.com/blFSubjTlb — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) August 13, 2022

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni has been keeping a close watch on this former Georgia duo, and overall, he sees that the two have keen chemistry on the field together.

“I think they’ve got that automatic connection,” Sirianni said in his post-game press conference.

The previous time that Dean played alongside Davis, the two walked away victorious in Georgia’s national title game win against the Alabama Crimson Tide earlier this year. Now with the Eagles, the strong chemistry that they built while at Georgia has simply now carried over to Philadelphia.

“We definitely have special chemistry,” Dean said. “We know what makes each other go. We already know what makes each other tick. We already money, so it’s easier with him. We know how to push each other, we know how to hold each other accountable on a different level because we already kind of know each other.”

Dean and Davis will receive another opportunity to impress the coaching staff in the Eagles’ preseason road matchup against the Cleveland Browns next week.