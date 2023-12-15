Nicki Minaj isn't up to clearing her verse to allow Kanye West to use it for his latest album

In a surprising turn of events, Nicki Minaj has firmly shut down Kanye West's impassioned plea for the release of their long-awaited collaboration, “New Body.” West took to Twitter, expressing his desire to clear the track, originally recorded in 2018 with hopes of including it on his latest project, Vultures, featuring Ty Dolla Sign, Revolt reports. However, Minaj's response during a recent livestream dashed any hopes of the song seeing the light of day.

“Regarding Kanye, that train has left the station, okay?” Minaj asserted, respectfully declining West's request. She highlighted the timing, emphasizing the release of her recent album and questioning the logic of dropping a track that had been circulating for three years. Vultures, slated for release on the same day, mysteriously remained absent from streaming platforms, echoing a familiar pattern in West's album release history.

Nicki Minaj responds to Kanye West’s request for her to clear ‘New Body’ for his new album!

pic.twitter.com/AUGqaFVtQY — 🎧 (@risawrizz) December 15, 2023

This collaboration's journey has been riddled with twists and turns. Minaj previously disclosed being approached to rework her verses multiple times to align with West's evolving creative and spiritual direction, notably steering toward gospel influences. “New Body,” labeled by Minaj as the “biggest hit record that never came out,” underwent several iterations to match West's artistic trajectory.

Reflecting on this, Nicki Minaj expressed understanding of West's evolution but acknowledged the mismatch in timelines. She pinpointed the pivotal factor of the song's release coinciding with West's shift toward gospel music, ultimately sealing the fate of “New Body” remaining unreleased. Despite the public's adoration for the original track, Minaj noted the inevitability of “the hit that got away.”

With Minaj's firm stance, it appears the ship has sailed for “New Body,” leaving fans to reminisce about the unreleased potential of this highly anticipated collaboration that failed to align with the ever-evolving trajectories of both artists.