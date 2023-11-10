Nicki Minaj recently reflected with The Run-Through Vogue podcast where she revealed a regret she has. It stemmed from looking at old photos.

Nicki Minaj, the 40-year-old rapper, openly shared her regrets about past plastic surgery decisions during a recent episode of The Run-Through with Vogue podcast. Minaj emphasized a cautionary perspective, stating, “I guarantee you, if you change anything on your body and do anything surgical and all this, you’re going to — more than likely, not definitely, more than likely — look back one day and say, ‘I was fine just the way I was.'”

Reflecting on her own experiences, Minaj admitted to being surprised by some of her previous photos and said, “I could not believe even some of the photos that I didn’t love.” The co-hosts of the podcast brought up Minaj's appearance at the Carolina Herrera Show in September 2011 alongside Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour, prompting Minaj to share that she avoids looking at older photos of herself.

She expressed dissatisfaction with her past physique, mentioning her preference for her current appearance. Minaj candidly stated, “And when I look back at myself now, I literally was like, ‘Oh, I’m about to look like that girl again.’” She elaborated on disliking her previous slender figure, flat buttocks, and perceived imperfections.

Minaj attributed her decision to undergo physical changes to her evolving public persona and the pressures of the music industry, describing the experience as “very scary” and akin to living in a “fish bowl” with millions of people watching. Despite her earlier dissatisfaction, Minaj now appreciates her current physical appearance and embraces the person she has become.