Kenneth Petty, husband of rapper Nicki Minaj, stirred the pot recently by posting a video alongside two other men, claiming they were on the hunt for Offset, of the rap trio Migos. While Offset and Kenneth Petty have not publicly feuded before, there has been a well-documented history of tension between their wives, Nicki Minaj and Cardi B, Complex reports.

This video surfaced shortly after Cardi B posted a cryptic subtweet following the MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs), where Nicki Minaj delivered a fiery performance. In her subtweet, Cardi wrote, “I ain't even flinch,” seemingly in response to Minaj's performance.

Live and breathe pop culture? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending entertainment news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Minaj's performance at the VMAs included a fierce rap where she asserted her dominance in the rap industry, rapping lines like, “These b**ches ain't badder than me; you b**ches don't count, you b**ches can't count; I'm not the one, two, or the three.” She went on to suggest that some artists look up to her despite claiming otherwise.

In the late-night video featuring Kenneth Petty and his companions, they verbally challenged Offset, expressing their intent to confront him. However, Offset was in Atlanta, streaming on Twitch with Kai Cenat at the time.

Petty can be heard saying, “You n**gas nervous, man. You boys psy for real. You b**ches are nervous.” He then asked, “What's up, man? What's going on? What y'all trying to do?” seemingly in an attempt to arrange a meeting with Offset.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)

Offset's response to the situation was far from tense. He posted a video of himself disembarking from a private jet, laughing at the men who had been waiting for him outside.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)

Offset and Cardi B have had their share of public disputes in the past, while Nicki Minaj and Cardi B's rivalry is well-documented in the hip-hop world. Petty's video added another layer to the ongoing tensions between these high-profile figures in the rap industry.