It sounds like Nicole Kidman is sticking with acting and producing and is holding off on directing — at least for now.
The award-winning actress spoke about this while being honored with the AFI Life Achievement Award in Hollywood. THR reports that she thanked directors during her acceptance speech, but that doesn't mean she wants to be one.
While on the red carpet, the star explained why she didn't think she'd be good at the job.
Nicole Kidman discusses why directing isn't her thing
Kidman said, “I feel like I would be a terrible director because I always have so many ideas. A director has to make choices, and that's not my strong suit.”
She added, “I'm very good at being passionate and supporting the voices and reading a script and going, ‘I love this script,' or seeing somebody and going, ‘I love this actor. I love this director, how do I support them?' And then maybe have done nothing [before], but I want to get behind them. That's what I love doing; it excites me, and it really makes me happy. I love shining the light on other people or helping to do that.”
All this said, during her acceptance speech, she told the audience, “There's so many more exciting young directors and voices that are completely original and need to be heard, and they have a lot to say. We need to give them a chance to say it and to hear them, and I am here, I am ready to roll up my sleeves. I am here always to support those voices.”
Kidman attended the gala with her daughters and husband, Keith Urban. Plus some other relatives. From the stage, she acknowledged them.
“There's an enormous amount of luck in my life, but there's also the most important thing — love, big, big love. Right there is the love of my life and the loves of my life. My daughters have never been anywhere publicly with me on a red carpet; tonight was their first night, so they're here, Sunday and Faith.”
“This is all because of you, and I love you so much,” Kidman added on the stage. “There's no place like home, as they say, click click,. You're my home.”
It was Meryl Streep who presented the achievement award to Kidman. Streep said of working with her on Big Little Lies, “That's the time when I really came with breathing distance of the formidable gifts Nicole has, and her process and her seismic bank of emotion she's got locked up inside there and her stamina and her drive to be an artist and her discipline.”
Kidman replied, “Meryl Streep, I just love you, I've always loved you; I don't know what it is but you're a beacon of excellence and warmth and generosity but you've been my guiding light, so to receive this from you, you have no idea. My husband will attest, my parents will attest, it's always been you, and no one can touch you.”
Nicole Kidman really seems to appreciate the honor, and whether she directs it or not, she has a massive influence in Hollywood.