Nike is continuing to run its highly successful Yardrunners initiative. The program launched back in 2020 to celebrate the history of HBCUs and their alumni. Created by Nike HBCU alums, the Yardrunners program combines purpose and creativity by working alongside trailblazers to create products and narratives that have a profound impact on the HBCU community.

In honor of two significant alumni, Kahlana Barfield Brown and Dex Robinson, who have collaborated to produce the iconic Nike Air Force 1 sneakers that were inspired by their distinct HBCU experiences, Yardrunners 5.0 returns this year to its first class.

Fashion and beauty editor Barfield Brown used her connection to all HBCUs when creating the “Ice Cream” AF1 ‘07 Low Yardrunners. The shoe's deep brown coloring honors Black excellence and unity across HBCUs by reflecting the various shades of melanin. The HBCU legacy is honored with the cream leather uppers, while the brick sock liners represent the continuing power of campus traditions. Accents of crimson red honor her sorority, her alma mater in Washington, D.C., and her grandmother's dedication to Black sisterhood throughout her life. She pays homage to the legacy she treasures by completing the design with her personal signature on the heel.

The founder of DIALLO and well-known stylist Dex Robinson pays tribute to his alma mater Virginia Union University (VUU) with his AF1 ‘07 Low VUU design. The pony hair texture on the sneaker's upper symbolizes the toughness and style of VUU's Panther mascot. A Nike Swoosh with steel trim and maroon laces pays homage to the university's signature colors. While customizable pins with VUU's mascot and logo provide a personal touch, the insole highlights the unity that VUU represents with an image of the university sign and a touching letter from Robinson.

Beyond just fashion, the Yardrunners 5.0 line captures the HBCU community's deep cultural relevance and sense of pride. With this most recent version, Nike reinforces its dedication to helping HBCUs through recruitment, storytelling, and investments that have a significant impact.

Yardrunners 5.0 products were released in select retailers on December 18 and will be released on the SNKRS app starting December 21.