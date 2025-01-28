There's no question that Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo is probably the greatest physical freak in all of the NBA and the Greek superstar continues to show why he's the best night-in and night-out. He's also known as one of the brighter personalities in the league, resembling that of a big kid that loves playing basketball at the end of the day. Playing into his youthful and energetic spirit, Nike and Giannis will release a special “Candy Funhouse” Nike Giannis Freak 6 ahead of the upcoming 2025 NBA All-Star festivities.

The Nike Giannis Freak 6 first release in April 2024 as the latest iteration of Antetokounmpo's signature line with Nike. Releasing in a number of popular colorways already, this latest edition will be near and dear to Giannis' heart as a notable candy lover with a massive sweet tooth.

Candy Funhouse is an online-based bulk distributor of candy products, many of which Antetokounmpo has grown to love since moving to the United States. He even took the step of investing into the company in 2023 in support of a favorite brand. Come this February, the two sides will take things a step further with their newest collaboration.

The newest Freak 6 arrives in an eye-catching, wild ensemble resembling some of the most common hues of candies and sweets. We see a bright yellow upper extending through the midsole, paired with a cotton candy sueded blue eyelets and tongue. The outer midsole and leather panels are also done in blue, while the oversized Nike Swoosh is done in cotton candy pink. The Giannis logo will be featured on the tongue dubrae while we see the Candy Funhouse logo in pink along the tongue.

The Nike Giannis Freak 6 “Candy Funhouse” will release February 7, 2025 before NBA All-Star Weekend. Giannis Antetokounmpo will make his ninth-consecutive All-Star game start and he's expected to wear this upcoming collaboration. The shoes are expected to drop on Nike with special packaging and an exclusive retail tag.