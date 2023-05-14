Nike is set to release the Kobe 8 Protro “Triple White” on 8/24. Late NBA legend and Los Angeles icon Kobe Bryant has one of the most successful Nike Basketball lines in the company’s history. Bryant released and wore 11 different signature models during his playing days with the Los Angeles Lakers and released dozens of additional models and iterations post-retirement. His untimely and tragic death has seen an increase in the notoriety of his legendary sneakers, and with Vanessa Bryant’s blessing, Nike continues to release Nike Kobe’s that honor the memory of Kobe and his daughter Gigi.

Earlier this month, Nike released the Kobe Protro 4 “Gigi” in a clean white colorway, honoring the Mambacita and her basketball team’s uniforms. Later this summer, Nike has confirmed they will release a similar “triple white” pair in the Nike Kobe 8. The most mentioned release date has been August 24, 2023 or 8/24, also known as “Kobe Day” in the basketball world.

Nike Kobe 8 Protro "Triple White" 🕊️

Release Date: August 24th, 2023 ($180) pic.twitter.com/HXPvcObigT — Sneaker News (@SneakerNews) May 14, 2023

Kobe Bryant wore the Kobe 8 during the 2012-2013 season and it was the first shoe of his that really played into the “Mamba” theme. The shoes released in several snakeskin colorways and became a favorite for hoopers who preferred a low-top sneaker. Ironically, these were the shoes that Bryant was wearing when he tore his achilles, forever changing his career. The Kobe 9, released after Bryant’s recovery, was a high-top that featured markings on the back heel, symbolizing the stitches over Bryant’s achilles muscle.

First Look: Nike Kobe 8 Protro "Triple White" 🕊️ https://t.co/y8H2hTH9jb pic.twitter.com/JMdOZ99qmP — Sneaker Bar Detroit (@SBDetroit) May 10, 2023

This will be the first time Nike releases a Kobe 8 Protro posthumously. The pair features a triple-white colorway, meaning everything on the shoe is white. The color glistens throughout and features a sewn Nike swoosh with shiny white plastic supports on the heel. Fans have mentioned that the all-white shoe is reminiscent of an angle or dove, further paying homage to the memory of Kobe Bryant. The colorway gives fans an opportunity to be creative with their lace options – don’t be surprised if you see these around Los Angeles with some yellow and purple laces swapped in. All in all, it’s a stunning tribute to Kobe Bryant and will be another must-have for basketball fans.

What do you think? Will you try and get your hands on these? Check out our Sneakers news for more announcements on upcoming sneaker releases!