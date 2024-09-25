With the 2024 WNBA Playoffs kicking off, the New York Liberty will look to pave another path to their second-straight Finals and finish what they started a year ago. Star guard Sabrina Ionescu will be an integral part of bringing the Liberty their first-ever WNBA Championship, playing at the highest level in her new signature Nike Sabrina 2 sneakers.

The Nike Sabrina sneakers have been one of the most popular Nike Basketball models we've seen over the last few years and their stock continues to soar with the latest release of her follow-up Nike Sabrina 2. Already making waves throughout the basketball world with their customizability on NikeID, we'll see a new colorway added to the release rotation.

Nike Sabrina 2

First released in late-July of 2024, the Nike Sabrina 2 has released in a number of colorways since and continue to be widely available on Nike's platforms. To coincide with the WNBA Playoffs, Nike will release an upcoming “Relentless” colorway that symbolizes Sabrina Ionescu's attitude on the court.

The Nike Sabrina 2 takes clear cues from the Nike Sabrina 1, which was originally inspired by the Nike Kobe sneaker line and its iconic low-top collection of high-performing basketball sneakers. The shoes feature the newest in Nike foam cushioning technology through the back heel while also sporting Nike Zoom tech throughout the front portion of the outsole. The patterned designs along the uppers coupled with the Flywire technology create an amazing synergy between style and performance.

The upcoming “Relentless” colorway will arrive in an off-white, eggshell colorway that is officially named Coconut Milk. The striking, yet sophisticated ensemble is indicative of Ionescu as a player and speaks to her aggressive style of play while remaining graceful in everything she does. It's safe to say Nike hit another home run with this colorway and we're likely to see these sell out, much like many of her previous sneakers already have.

The Nike Sabrina 2 “Relentless” will become available on October 1, 2024 and will drop on Nike SNKRS App and Nike's website. The shoes will come with the standard price tag of $130 and will come in full family sizing, so don't miss out on your chance to grab a pair!