Following the worldwide success of her groundbreaking Nike Sabrina 1 basketball sneakers, New York Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu wasted no time in giving hoopers what they asked for in her follow-up Nike Sabrina 2. Even more acclaimed than her debut pair, the subsequent model has become an instant hit and will see a massive run for the rest of 2024 and into 2025. Coming soon, we'll see a whole slew of colorways perfect for outfitting your entire team.

The Nike Sabrina 2 first released on June 25, 2024 in the inaugural “Court Vision” colorway and has been slated for more editions like the upcoming “Mirrored” pair dropping soon. With how popular the shoes have become, Nike will release a “Team Bank” set of colorways intended to be basic, monochromatic options for a whole team to wear on any level, especially college and high school. We've seen the same cadence with popular and widely available sneakers like the Nike KD 16 and the Nike Ja 1.

Nike Sabrina 2 “Team Bank”

The Nike Sabrina 2 will release in six new colorways: White, Wolf Grey, Midnight Navy, Gamy Royal, Gorge Green, University Red. The no-frills scheme features the predominant color accented by white across the midsole and Nike Swooshes. The White pair, of course, is contrasted by Black in the same fashion.

The Nike Sabrina 1 was hailed as one of the better performing basketball sneakers Nike has recently put out and the reviews for the Nike Sabrina 2 have been even better. As a result, these shoes have become very popular among young hoopers and AAU teams, extending all the way into the college and NBA levels of both the men's and women's game. It's safe to say a ton of hoopers and coaches will be happy with this upcoming release.

The Nike Sabrina 2 “Team” colorways are expected to release sometime in September 2024, although we're still waiting on official word from Nike. They'll be available on Nike's website for $130 and will be found alongside her current models.

