The GODDESS OF VICTORY: NIKKE January 11 update adds the Jackal and Viper banners, as well as three new units you can only get via the new game mode.

The game entered maintenance on January 11 and is now back up.

NIKKE January 11 Update Details

New Character – Jackal

“A NIKKE subordinate of the Exotic Squad. Crow’s loyal lackey. Fully prepared to do Crow’s bidding at any given moment.”

【NIKKE PROFILE – Jackal】 ✅: Manufacturer: MISSILIS INDUSTRY

✅: Affiliation: Exotic

✅: Weapon: RL: T.O.P She is somewhat wide-eyed in her overly simplistic view of life. Rather than overthinking things, she prefers to go with the flow and live in the moment.#NIKKE#Jackalpic.twitter.com/JXy43G4LJI — GODDESS OF VICTORY: NIKKE | OFFICIAL LAUNCH (@NIKKE_en) January 10, 2023

Jackal is the first NIKKE to be obtainable. Her banner will begin from the end of maintenance up until January 25. This banner follows the norm of the other rate-up banners, with the following details:

4% chance for an SSR NIKKE

2% chance for Jackal

200 Gold Mileage Tickets can be exchanged for Jackal via the Mileage shops

After her rate-up banner ends and the next update ships, she will join the pool in Ordinary Recruit, Social Point recruit, and Molds.

She is a Defender, wielding a Rocket Launcher and is manufactured by Missilis. Her element is Electric and her Burst is I.

【NIKKE Motion Demonstration】 Jackal uses RL: T.O.P, and her Burst skill can increase the Burst skill damage of all allies towards a single enemy.#NIKKE#Jackalpic.twitter.com/TXN1pTebUe — GODDESS OF VICTORY: NIKKE | OFFICIAL LAUNCH (@NIKKE_en) January 11, 2023

See below for her Skills at Level 10:

Skill 1: Happy Jackal Activates when attacked 10 time(s). Affects 1 enemy unit(s) with the highest Max HP. Damage Taken UP 9.09% for 10 sec. ATK DOWN 9.09% for 10 sec.

Skill 2: Jumpin’ Jackal Flash Activates when entering battle. Affects self and 2 ally unit(s) with the highest ATK. Shares damage taken for 120 sec. DEF UP 8.27% for 120 sec.

Burst I: Crazy Jackal Affects all allies. Burst Skill Damage to a single enemy UP 38.91% for 15 sec. DEF UP 14.69% for 10 sec. Cooldown: 20 seconds



New Character – Viper

“Staff officer of the Exotic Squad. She can manipulate any human with her verbal trickery and physical beauty.”

Viper, the second and final SSR NIKKE obtainable via recruitment for this update, will be available beginning January 19 up until January 21.

4% chance for an SSR NIKKE

2% chance for Viper

200 Gold Mileage Tickets can be exchanged for Viper via the Mileage shops

After her rate-up banner ends and the next update ships, she will join the pool in Ordinary Recruit, Social Point recruit, and Molds.

Viper is an Attacker-class NIKKE, wielding a Shotgun and manufactured by Tetra Line. Her element is Iron and her Burst is II.

Viper’s skills at Skill level 10:

Skill 1: Snake Sense Activates when the target appears. Affects all allies. ATK UP 25.98% for 10 sec. Hit Rate up 11.13% for 10 sec.

Skill 2: Snake Scale Affects self.

Hit Rate UP 3.43%. Activates when entering Full Burst. Affects self. Vamp: Excludes 1 ally unit from enemies’ targets for 10 sec. Loses effect when the caster takes damage. Invincible for 1 sec.

Burst II: Snake Bite Affects designated 1 enemy unit(s). Deals 462.85% of ATK as damage. Activates when the designated enemy unit(s) include the stage target. Affects the same enemy unit(s). DEF DOWN 19.83% for 10 sec.



New Characters – Sin, Quency, Guilty

Three new SSR NIKKEs were also added, but they wouldn’t be available through the Recruit. They are instead obtainable via playing the new game mode Liberation.

New Game Mode – Liberation

This game mode unlocks after you clear Stage 5-20 in Campaign. It’s accessible through the upper left corner of the Character page. Liberation mode allows you to select an exclusive NIKKE (currently between Sin, Quency, and Guilty) and progress towards obtaining them via the daily Liberation missions.

Without spending any Gems, obtaining a Liberation-exclusive NIKKE will take 60 days. If you’re willing to spend 150 Gems a day, it will take 30 days instead.

New Chapters

Chapters 19 and 20 have been added to the Campaign Mode.

New Lost Sectors

Lost Sectors 12, 13, and X3 have been addedd.

New Event – D-Outsiders Story Event

The D-Outsiders Story Event is now live! It will be available until January 25.

Complete event stages using event stamina and earn event currency to exchange for rewards in the Event Shop.

The bonus NIKKE are:

Jackal (+60%)

Viper (+60%)

Crow (+40%)

Rupee (+30%)

Ludmilla (+30%)

Dolla (+30%)

Vesti (+30%)

Rapi (+20%)

Anis (+20%)

Neon (+20%)

Welcome Back Event

Players who haven’t logged in after a certain period of time will receive special missions for rewards.

7-Day Login Event

There is a 7-Day Login Event starting from now until January 31.

At the 7th day, it will reward 10 Ordinary Recruit Vouchers.

Wildcat Engine

The next co-op boss is the Nihilister.

Skill Changes

A lot of the NIKKEs will have their abilities modified. Check the official announcement for the full list of all skills adjusted.

Improvements