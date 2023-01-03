By Franz Christian Irorita · 4 min read

Modernia is the latest character players can recruit in NIKKE. While she is important in the game’s story, players ask the question ‘Where does Modernia fit in the NIKKE Tier List?’

While this question should be asked for every new character to be released by Level Infinite, Modernia is extra special because players have a special place in their hearts for her. She is, after all, formerly the Nikke known as Marian, a Nikke that was with the Commander on his first mission. Against all odds, the Commander promised that he will bring her home. For many players, recruiting for her and adding her to their roster constitutes them keeping the Commander’s promise.

Hence, many players will be recruiting Modernia purely for sentimental reasons. But if you’re more selective on who you recruit for – might be because you’re unmoved by sentimental reasons, or just don’t have the gems and vouchers to spare for unnecessary recruitments – then this guide will tell you just where Modernia fits in the NIKKE tier list.

NIKKE Tier List: How does Modernia Rank?

Modernia is an SSR Burst Type 3 Attacker using a Machine Gun. Her Code is H.S.T.A. (Fire), dealing additional damage against wind-type enemies, making her strong against Alteisen (EX Stage 1 and Interception Level-D).

Skill 1: High-Speed Evolution

Activates when normal attack hits. Affects the target(s). Deals 3.05% of ATK as additional damage.

Activates when normal attack hits 200 time(s). Affects self. Critical Damage 🔺 14.25%, stacks up to 5 time(s) and lasts for 10 sec. Max Ammunition Capacity 🔻5.04%, stacks up to 5 time(s) and lasts for 10 sec.

Skill 2: Giant Leap

Affects all allies. Activates when entering Full Burst. Hit Rate 🔺8.56% for 15 sec.

Affects self. Activates when normal attack hits 200 time(s) during increasing Hit Rate status. ATK 🔺29.38% for 10 sec.

Burst Skill: New World

Affects all allies. Full Burst Time 🔺 5 sec.

Affects self. Grants unlimited ammunition for 15 sec. Destro Mode: Extending the line of sight and auto-aim at all enemies within range. Stage target will be recognized as a single enemy regardless of its interruption parts. Deals 2.24% of ATK as damage for 15 sec.

Modernia’s primary role is to deal huge amounts of damage against the enemy, with her high DPS. She is also powerful in clearing waves of enemies, although in this role there could be better options. Modernia’s weakness however lies against boss fights, as her Burst Type 3 considers bosses as a single target, in spite of having multiple parts. This effectively reduces her DPS against bosses.

Modernia shines as an Attacker that also buffs her allies. Glasscannon teams will benefit from having her around, especially thanks to her unlimited ammo buff that will let players gun down through interruption sections with impunity. Her Burst Skill uptime is also longer, but that could be a double-edged sword as it will lead to weaker efficiency for your Burst Type 1 characters.

Modernia also struggles to stay alive. She has no self-healing capabilities or shield buffs, making her very vulnerable against attacks.

Verdict: SSS-Tier

With all this considered, Modernia is a strong Attacker than can boost players’ team compositions unless they already have access to her stronger counterparts: more DMG Attackers like Harran or Scarlet, or crowd controllers like Privaty or Rapunzel. Still, we’d consider Modernia to be part of the SSS-tier of the NIKKE Tier List, a definitely strong addition to anyone’s party.

Should you pull for Modernia?

Verdict: Recruit for Modernia

For players who don’t have Harran, Scarlet, Privaty, and Rapunzel, Modernia is definitely a strong Nikke one could chase for. She’s also a Pilgrim, so her higher recruitment rate during her character banner is a great opportunity to recruit her. When she’s gone, she’ll be placed in the Standard Banner, but her rates will be low just like the other Pilgrims. On the other hand, the fact that she’s going to be part of the Standard Banner could be reason enough for many players to skip her banner just to save on Special Recruitment Tickets, hoping that they’ll be able to bring home Marian using Standard Recruitment Tickets.

However, again, if you don’t have any SSR Nikke yet on your roster, then getting Modernia should be a priority. Besides, it’s always a great idea to recruit Pilgrims any time of day. Heck, we’d even argue that for new players, it would be a good idea to re-roll for Modernia.

At the end of the day, preference could still be the primary deciding factor for players. So, if you really like Modernia, then there’s absolutely no shame in recruiting her based on completely sentimental reasons.