Published November 17, 2022

By Zen Angeles · 4 min read

There is a new gacha game in town that is invading our lives once again with their attractive characters in line for collecting. GODDESS OF VICTORY: NIKKE is an upcoming big title in gacha games, making the headlines after its release as the latest title of Korean game developers SHIFTUP. SHIFTUP is mostly known for their original 3D RPG Mobile Game, Destiny Child. There are a handful of SSR Units that you would want to collect in NIKKE as all of them are delightful to have. For some players, it would be easier for them if they immediately have the units they want at the start of the game. Here’s a guide on how to Re-Roll in GODDESS OF VICTORY: NIKKE, to get the best units you will possibly have, or just have your waifus ready, instead of immediately purchasing to get them all.

While Nikke comes with the option to make a guest account, you won’t be able to delete said account unless you uninstall the game so your best option is to use salted emails. Salted Emails are emails that are pretty much the same with your main email, but with an added character to differentiate it in logging in the game. The verification email would still push through your main email, regardless of adding the extra characters. When you boot up the game, you are asked to choose which option you would prefer to sign into the game. At the top, there is an option to create an account using an email and this is where you will be using your salted emails.



An example to make salted emails to Re-Roll in NIKKE is to add a “.” Or a +string after the entire text, and before the @ portion of your email. This will make the system of the game read the email as different in the game but the same in the email system. This will make it look as if the email you entered is entirely brand new but in truth it’s just the same email you have been using for your first registration.

Here’s an Example of a Salted Email:

Real email: nikkeplayer@gmail.com

Salted email: nikkeplayer+1@gmail.com

Salter email: nikkeplayer.@gmail.com

After inputting the required information as to creating a username and password, you will receive a verification code on your Real Email. You just need to input the verification code on the game and proceed to playing the game.



Each playthrough of the tutorial will last about 15 minutes, with the notion of you skipping all the in-game cutscenes, which you’ve already watched countless times from re-rolling. Once done with Chapter 0, proceed to the email to get free in-game currency to make a free 10 pull. You will also receive a free 10 pull from pre-registration. The tutorial will still continue until Chapter 1. If you clear Chapter 1, this will give you a tutorial pull, which will guarantee an SSR NIKKE. Decide wisely if you want to keep the NIKKE you are given as it is randomized, however the NIKKE you get will only be within Elysion, Tetra, and Missilis faction. Other than those three will be not pulled, especially units like Scarlet marked as a Pilgrim.



But wait! There’s more. You will also be taught how to build your teams and if you clear it, you will get more free in-game currency to purchase more regular pulls. This will increase the chances to look for SSR NIKKEs in the regular pull recruitment, which needs a ton of luck to pull off.

With that said, you may now head on to the Recruit section of the game and try out your luck on which NIKKE units you will get. Getting an additional SSR NIKKE, aside from the free one in the tutorial pull will already be lucky for most players. It is only a matter of getting the right NIKKE for you. If you are not satisfied with the pull, go to the menu section of the user interface and click the account function to immediately log out. After going back to the main menu, repeat the steps by creating a different salted email to from your previous one to Re-Roll in NIKKE until you are satisfied with your starting team.

Using salted emails is the easiest way to Re-Roll in NIKKE to find the best possible starting roster for your first ever playthrough in the rising popular game, GODDESS OF VICTORY: NIKKE. You can also just find the best possible starting roster in terms of waifus to admire while playing the game if that would make you play longer. It will only take you a couple of minutes, as most players would want the best possible start for the potentially big game in the future.

