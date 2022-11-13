Published November 13, 2022

By Zen Angeles · 8 min read

GODDESS OF VICTORY: NIKKE is an upcoming big title in gacha games, making the headlines after its release as the latest title of Korean game developers SHIFTUP. SHIFTUP is mostly known for their original 3D RPG Mobile Game, Destiny Child. They are now excited to launch GODDESS OF VICTORY: NIKKE globally, which was received with immediate good reviews. GODDESS OF VICTORY: NIKKE was launched globally on the 4th of November 2022, and had one of the biggest pre-registration turn up of having surpassed over 3 million pre-registrations due to giving away a free SSR Unit for everyone. The game features an all-girl roster, named as NIKKE, which fans might find attractive enough to combat the ever popular gacha game Genshin Impact. A lot of fans might find themselves cosplaying as one of the characters in GODDESS OF VICTORY: NIKKE in the near future. GODDESS OF VICTORY: NIKKE will be available as a free-to-play title on both the Google Play Store and iOS App Store.

5 Attacker NIKKE you would want to have in your team will be listed here and given their descriptions for you to understand their kit. These are the best NIKKE in the game up to date to accompany you for your playthrough. These NIKKE have some of the highest base stats and damage multipliers, which would make them the best for the first time of your playthrough. Regardless of the difficulty, these NIKKEs will surely be superior to the challenge due to their overwhelming kit. Here are 5 Attacker NIKKEs you would want to consider in getting in your team.

Scarlet – SSR Grade NIKKE

Scarlet is an Electric elemental SSR grade NIKKE that uses an Assault Rifle for her weapon. She is marked as an Attacker in-game and part of the Pilgrim Faction so rerolling for her would be really hard. She has a high risk high reward playstyle with having herself at low hp for her full potential to be unlocked. If she is at her peak, she can definitely clear out everything in front of her with her unique style of firing, but deadly to deal with. She is bound to deal the highest dps in the team due to her attack buff and crit rate and damage buff generated in her skills.

Scarlet’s 1st Passive Skill: Rip & Tear Target Affects self. Cast after landing 10 normal attacks. Target

Self ATK ▲ 22.15%, stacks up to 5 times and lasts for 5 sec.

Self Current HP ▼ 4.01%

Scarlet’s 2nd Passive Skill: Zatoichi Target Affects the attacker. 30% chance of casting when attacked. Enemy Deals 132.24% of ATK as damage. Target Affects self. Cast when HP falls below 60%. Self Critical Damage ▲ 6.61%

Scarlet’s Burst Skill: Scarlet Flash (40s Cooldown) Target Affects self. Cast when HP falls below 50%. Target Self Critical Rate ▲ 19.57% for 10 sec. Target Affects all enemies. Enemy Deals 849.15% of ATK as damage.

Drake – SSR Grade NIKKE

Drake is a Fire-elemental SSR grade NIKKE that uses a Shotgun for her weapon of choice. She is marked as an Attacker in-game and part of the squad of Matis. Drake is considered to be one of the best NIKKE’s to start off as she can boost her own ammunition capacity, hit rate, and attack with her passive and active skills. Her multipliers on her abilities are off the charts. She has one of the biggest damage dealing burst skill with over a 1254% of her attack as her damage. Drake is equipped to last more on dealing her dps than reloading due to her max ammunition capacity boost.

Drake’s 1st Passive Skill: Overcharge Target Activates at the beginning of Full Burst. Affects all allies. Ally Hit Rate ▲ 11.85% for 10 sec. Ally ATK ▲ 11.85% for 10 sec.

Drake’s 2nd Passive Skill: Thunderbolt Target Activates after 10 hits. Affect 3 enemies with the lowest HP Enemy Deals 98.55% of ATK as damage.

Drake’s Burst Skill: Drake Special (40s Cooldown) Target Affects enemies within the attack range. Enemy Deals 1254% of ATK as damage. Target Affects self. Self Max Ammunition Capacity ▲ 72.18% for 10 sec.

Guillotine – SSR Grade NIKKE

Now, Guillotine is an Electric-elemental SSR grade NIKKE that uses a Minigun for her weapon. Unlike Drake’s Shotgun of having heavy attack bursts in intervals, Guillotine boasts on having a constant damage output consistently due to the nature of her weapon. She is marked as an Attacker in-game and part of the Extrinsic squad. Guillotine has a huge Bleed detonation multiplier. She also has a very critical hit rate and critical hit damage. With the perfect build on her, she can deal massive dps if crits landed more often. She’s definitely someone you should consider getting with high dps output, along with crit rate and damage that can match most dps.

Guillotine’s 1st Passive Skill: Residual Heat Target Affects self. Casts after landing 100 normal attacks. Self Critical rate ▲ 9.28% for 10 sec. Self HP ▼ 2.01%

Guillotine’s 2nd Passive Skill: Shroud of Darkness Target Affects self. Casts after landing 150 normal attacks. Self Critical Damage ▲ 14.46% for 5 sec. Target Affects self. Casts when HP falls below 70%. Self ATK ▲ 0.2% with every 1% of HP loss.

Guillotine’s Burst Skill: Dragon of the Deep (40s Cooldown) Target Deal damage to a single target. Enemy Deals 1237.5% of ATK as damage. Target Affects the same target when HP falls below 50%. Enemy Deal additional damage to the same target equal to 50% of ATK.

Snow White – SSR Grade NIKKE

Snow White is an Iron elemental SSR grade NIKKE that uses an Assault Rifle as her weapon of choice. She is marked as an Attacker in-game and part of the Pioneer squad. She has abilities that would deal bonus damage on enemies she is focusing on. She also has a unique burst skill where she changes her weapon in use and charges within 5 seconds to deal a maximum of 1000% damage of her attack. Much like Drake, she can clear out enemies with high hp, especially bosses that would have big hp pools.

Snow White’s Passive Skill: Determination Target Activates when normal attacks hits 30 times. Affects enemy targets. Enemy Deals 82.8% of ATK as additional damage. Target Activates when normal attacks hits 30 times. Affects self. Self ATK ▲ 8.28% for 5 sec.

Snow White’s Active Skill: Seven Dwarves Target Affects enemies within the attack range. Enemy Deals 144.73% of ATK as damage. Target Activates when attacking during Full Burst Phase. Self Critical Rate ▲ 26.1% for 10 sec.

Snow White’s Burst Skill: Seven Dwarves: I (40s Cooldown) Target Affects self. Self Changes the weapon in use. Self Charge Time: 5 sec. Self Damage 405% of ATK. Self Full Charge Damage: 1000% damage. Self Max Ammunition Capacity: 1 round Self Gain Penetration.

Privaty – SSR Grade NIKKE

Another to consider for Attackers is, Privaty. Privaty is a Water elemental SSR grade NIKKE that also uses Assault Rifle as her weapon. She is marked as an Attacker in-game and part of the Triangle squad. Her specialty is empowering herself and her allies by maximizing their ammunition capacity and reload speed by 50% after using her burst skill. Her skill is something that players would really gun for due to its utility of having a 3 second stun as well as a reduction of idle time reloading. Privaty surely is a big pick up for each team.

Privaty’s 1st Passive Skill: Ex Magazine Target Affects all allies. Cast when entering Full Burst mode. Ally ATK ▲ 23.61% for 10 sec. Ally Reloading Speed ▲ 51.16% for 10 sec. Ally Max Ammunition Capacity ▼ 50.66% for 10 sec.

Privaty’s 2nd Passive Skill: LD Assault Target Activates when the last bullet hits the target. Affects the target. Enemy Deals 85.79% of ATK as Additional Damage. Target Affects the enemy hit by the last round of ammunition if they are Stunned. Target Deals 1089% of ATK as Additional Damage.

Privaty’s Burst Skill: AK Missile (40s Cooldown) Target Affects all enemies. Enemy Deals 457.87% of ATK as damage. Enemy Stuns for 3 sec.

Given these 5 NIKKEs as recommendations, players can still be flexible on their squad, which they see fit for their team. They can also just gun for all their waifus regardless of combat ability. This is just a guide to know which attacker NIKKE is viable for metagame and their overall usefulness in clearing your playthrough.