By Steve Silverman · 2 min read

Charles Barkley is known for his honesty and his tendency towards outrageous statements. He was at it again Thursday night while playing his role as agitator on the TNT pregame show Thursday night.

Charles Barkley had the NBA on TNT crew in stitches after accidentally cursing on live TV 😂https://t.co/Embgm9OHzg — For The Win (@ForTheWin) January 6, 2023

Chuck is the best. 😂 pic.twitter.com/PIJriCgnCd — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) January 6, 2023

Barkley was in the process of discussing one of the issues of the day on the highly rated programs, and he was touting himself as a straight-forward analyst who is not given to double talk that many other analysts are noted for. To make his point, he said “I’m not one of these a**holes,” and he was immediately cut off by studio host Ernie Johnson

The host reminded Barkley he was on live television and said he couldn’t use that kind of language, per the Federal Communication Commission. Barkley quickly corrected himself, saying he meant to say “jacka**es.”

While Barkley was making his pronouncement and then correcting himself and Johnson was playing good-natured traffic cop, Shaquille O’Neal was in hysterics. O’Neal was laughing uncontrollably at his buddy, and promised Barkley that he would pay whatever fine got assessed.

While the outspoken Barkley is known for his outrageous statements and his willingness to go out on a limb, he regularly stays away from expletives that could result in fines for himself and the TNT studio show.

The show is known for the camaraderie between Barkley, O’Neal, Kenny Smith and Johnson. Charles Barkley and O’Neal are known for going after each other and arguing from time to time, and it’s almost always with a good-natured undertone. In this case, O’Neal seemed to gain a special enjoyment from Barkley having to explain himself and change his statement.