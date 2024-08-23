Nikola Jokic's Serbian team was close to defeating Team USA in the semifinals of the Paris Olympics, and one of the reasons was because of Aleksa Avramovic. The sharpshooter couldn't miss at one point, and three-pointers are valuable in the NBA. That's why it was no surprise that Avramovic received interest from teams in the league, most notably the Atlanta Hawks and the Los Angeles Clippers.

Even though Avramovic had the chance to exercise an NBA exit clause, he decided to continue his career in Europe. The Hawks showed interest, but there was no concrete offer, which is why he will continue to play overseas.

Avramovic averaged 10.5 points, 2.5 rebounds, 3.2 assists, and 1.7 steals in six Olympic appearances. This was his second medal with the national team, after winning silver at the 2023 FIBA World Cup. Avramovic has also spent the last three seasons with Partizan Mozzart Bet Belgrade.

Hawks, Clippers were interested in Nikola Jokic's teammate

Nikola Jokic, Bogdan Bogdanovic, and Aleksa Avramovic were big contributors to Serbia in the Paris Olympics. Bogdanovic plays for the Atlanta Hawks, a team that was interested in Avramovic, and he could have played a nice role with the skillset that he offers. Avramovic showed the ability to hit threes from all over the floor, and the Hawks could have tried to use him the same way they use Bogdanovic.

The Los Angeles Clippers were also interested in Avramovic, and with a playmaker like James Harden, he was going to get many opportunities to shoot the ball.

Unfortunately the Denver Nuggets, Nikola Jokic's team, was not interested in Avramovic. Jokic has experience playing with him and their chemistry could have translated to the NBA. The Nuggets also are a team that needs a few depth pieces, as they've lost some key players since they won the NBA Championship. One of their recent losses, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, was one of their best shooters, and replacing him with someone like Avramovic would have been good for the team.