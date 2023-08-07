Brock Purdy continues to progress for the San Francisco 49ers amid a training camp focused on his recovery from elbow surgery. With the Niners preseason opener quickly approaching, head coach Kyle Shanahan gives an update on whether or not Brock Purdy will play, reports 49ers on NBCS.

Shanahan addresses the preseason plan for Brock Purdy and whether or not he will play against the Raiders on Sunday: pic.twitter.com/jKbcedlQJu — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) August 7, 2023

“I doubt Brock [Purdy] plays. We haven't fully decided yet…I think it's always good to play, but a lot of guys don't have to…”

Kyle Shanahan emphasizes that Brock Purdy will be a full participant in the Niners joint practices with the Las Vegas Raiders, but that he will most likely not suit up for the actual preseason game. This is not a surprise given how precautious the Niners are being with Purdy in his return from injury.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

This means that Niners fans will probably get a healthy dose of Trey Lance and Sam Darnold in the preseason opener. Those two guys are essentially battling it out for the No. 2 spot on the quarterback depth chart, as it is all but guaranteed that Brock Purdy will be the starter come the beginning of the regular season.

Lance will look to prove he is still worth the high draft pick that he was selected at by the Niners despite the injuries that have slowed the start to his career. Meanwhile, Darnold is trying to come in and lend his career a resurgence after disappointing stints with the New York Jets and Carolina Panthers.

Stay tuned into Niners training camp for any more updates regarding Brock Purdy. As of right now, it sounds like the second preseason game is the earliest possible date that he will play for San Francisco.