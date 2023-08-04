San Francisco 49ers defensive end Clelin Ferrell almost became public enemy number one in the Bay Area after a close injury call with Niners quarterback Brock Purdy during training camp. Luckily, Brock Purdy avoided any serious injury on the play, but that didn't stop Niners head coach Kyle Shanahan from becoming a nervous wreck, reports NBC Sports' Jennifer Lee Chan.

“I had hold my breath so I didn't lose my mind. I could see he was alright but, it's human nature. The only way you can finish a sack is if you run, run and reach. And those guys do it and that's why we have to get on them all the time not to do it, because it's human nature.”

Kyle Shanahan says that he doesn't blame Ferrell, but that he is still adamant about reminding his pass rushers to stay off of Brock Purdy. After the way Purdy's season ended in 2022, Shanahan stresses that protecting their quarterback is the number one priority at training camp.

“I have to remind defensive guys of that every single play on whoever is at quarterback, for my whole career and that will continue. But yes, it is a lot more sensitive when you see it happen to a guy who ended his season that way last year. That's all we talk about.”

Shanahan says that it is extremely sensitive when it comes to Purdy, but in general it is paramount to keep defenders from hitting the quarterback. He mentions Trey Lance as an example as well in order to drill the point he is trying to make.

“That's what killed Trey [Lance] his first two years, hitting his finger on a helmet and breaking it and that messed him up for about a year and a half. That's one of the biggest things that we emphasize every day in this room in team meeting — how to get better and not hit the quarterback.”

It is clear that Kyle Shanahan has priorities for Niners training camp, and keeping hands off of the quarterback is at the top of the list.