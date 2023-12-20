San Fransisco 49ers' Christian McCaffrey is now favorited to win the NFL's OPOY, ahead of wide receiver Tyreek Hill.

San Fransisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey has jumped ahead of Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill, becoming the favorite to be the NFL's Offensive Player of the Year. This comes after a massive Week 15 performance for McCaffrey, with Hill being sidelined due to injury. Both are having tremendous seasons at their respective positions, but it should stir down to who makes the final push through three weeks.

McCaffrey is now placed as a -170 favorite, with Hill as a +135 underdog, per FanDuel Sportsbook. Hill is having one of the best wide receiver seasons the NFC has ever seen, previously on pace to become the first receiver with 2,000 yards, but his injury may derail this record. McCaffrey is taking the load of an offense that ranks in the Top 5 of the league, being the most important offensive weapon on a Super Bowl contender.

Through 14 games this season, McCaffrey has posted 1,292 yards on 244 carries, both of which rank No. 1 in the league. He's listed at No. 3 in rushing touchdowns with 13 on the season but holds a combined 20 touchdowns in the air and on the ground. McCaffrey has served as a true threat in the 49ers' offense, being used as a chess piece that can moved around anywhere in the sceheme.

He's getting the volume each game, but that comes with an impressive 5.3 yards per carry and 8.9 yards per reception. There isn't a non-QB offensive player in the league that's more important and versatile than the star running back. McCaffrey has the keys to the OPOY award in his hands and will likely take it home with Hill dealing with an injury.