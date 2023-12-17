The Dolphins are going to be shorthanded in Week 15.

The latest Tyreek Hill injury update is bad news for Miami Dolphins fans as the team prepares to take on the New York Jets in Week 15. To make matters worse, they will be without several other players, including Jevon Holland and Xavien Howard, per the latest injury report.

The Dolphins wideout tried going out on the field and seeing how his ankle injury felt but was unable to practice without pain. Per Ian Rapoport, he is officially out for Week 15. A tough blow for the Miami offense.

“Sources: Dolphins star WR Tyreek Hill (ankle) is inactive today. He tried to go, but it wasn't to be. RB De’Von Achane is active. Both were listed as questionable.”

Achane suiting up is good news, but the Dolphins offense goes as Cheetah goes, so his absence will hurt. As for Howard and Holland, their important pieces to the defense and will surely be missed.

Hill currently leads the league in receiving yards (1,542), receiving touchdowns (12), and receiving yards per game (118.6). He is currently on pace to gain over 2,000 receiving yards, which has never happened in NFL history.

At his current pace, Hill is still on track for the record-breaking 2,000-yard mark. However, after putting up just 61 yards last week when he got hurt against the Tennessee Titans, his margin for error is slipping. At 1118.6 yards per game, Hill will finish the season with around 2,016 yards. If he misses the Dolphins Week 15 matchup with the Jets, obtaining that record will be nearly impossible.

Even if Hill does play in Week 15, getting his record will now be easy. In addition to possibly being slowed by his ankle injury, Hill and the Dolphins face a Jets defense that has given up the second-fewest passing yards in the NFL this season.