San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch dodged a question on whether quarterback Brock Purdy would be the team’s starting signal caller next season in an interview with the Athletic Senior Columnist Tim Kawakami.

“I know it’s my job, but I’ve really been focused on, like, let’s not even go there,” Lynch said. “Let’s ride this thing out. I’m going to need Kyle’s participation. I’ve got my own thoughts. But I’ve really tried to be focused on, let’s just keep taking this as it comes. We’ll figure it out.”

For our 49ers-Seahawks preview and full Wild Card playoff predictions, listen below:

Purdy earned just under 1,400 passing yards and 13 touchdowns during the nine games he played for the 49ers. The Niners went 5-0 when Purdy started, winning a statement game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and a blowout against the Arizona Cardinals.

Purdy’s dad became emotional as he heard the crowd chanting his son’s name during a 35-7 win over the Bucs in Levi’s Stadium.

“This is pretty special to watch,” NFL on Fox commentators said when the camera panned onto Brock Purdy’s dad. “Can you even imagine?

“I can’t.”

Brock Purdy threw for two touchdowns and just above 185 passing yards in his second start of the season in place of Niners starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, who was sidelined for at least three months after narrowly avoiding a serious midfoot injury.

Are you 1000% an NFL fan?
🚨 Get compelling NFL news, trade rumors, and viral buzz delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch newsletter:
RECOMMENDED
Seahawks 49ers prediction

NFC Wild Card Odds: Seahawks vs. 49ers prediction, pick, how to watch – 1/14/2023

Brendan Smith ·

Seahawks, Seahawks predictions, Seahawks Wild Card, 49ers, Seahawks 49ers

4 bold predictions for Seahawks in NFL Playoffs after Week 18 loss vs. 49ers

Enzo Flojo ·

49ers, Jimmie Ward

49ers Jimmie Ward’s hilarious take on NFL playoffs matchup with Seahawks

Dan Fappiano ·

John Lynch continued to put in a good word for two of the Niners’ up-and-coming quarterback options.

“We’re left with a really good situation with a guy we moved a lot for to get in Trey (Lance),” Lynch said. “We still love his skills. And Brock’s been more than we ever could’ve asked for.”

The Niners will kick off in the Wild Card playoff round against the Seattle Seahawks at 1:30 p.m. PST this Saturday in Levi’s Stadium. The game will be broadcasted on Fox.