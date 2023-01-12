San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch dodged a question on whether quarterback Brock Purdy would be the team’s starting signal caller next season in an interview with the Athletic Senior Columnist Tim Kawakami.

“I know it’s my job, but I’ve really been focused on, like, let’s not even go there,” Lynch said. “Let’s ride this thing out. I’m going to need Kyle’s participation. I’ve got my own thoughts. But I’ve really tried to be focused on, let’s just keep taking this as it comes. We’ll figure it out.”

Purdy earned just under 1,400 passing yards and 13 touchdowns during the nine games he played for the 49ers. The Niners went 5-0 when Purdy started, winning a statement game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and a blowout against the Arizona Cardinals.

Purdy’s dad became emotional as he heard the crowd chanting his son’s name during a 35-7 win over the Bucs in Levi’s Stadium.

“This is pretty special to watch,” NFL on Fox commentators said when the camera panned onto Brock Purdy’s dad. “Can you even imagine?

“I can’t.”

Brock Purdy threw for two touchdowns and just above 185 passing yards in his second start of the season in place of Niners starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, who was sidelined for at least three months after narrowly avoiding a serious midfoot injury.

John Lynch continued to put in a good word for two of the Niners’ up-and-coming quarterback options.

“We’re left with a really good situation with a guy we moved a lot for to get in Trey (Lance),” Lynch said. “We still love his skills. And Brock’s been more than we ever could’ve asked for.”

The Niners will kick off in the Wild Card playoff round against the Seattle Seahawks at 1:30 p.m. PST this Saturday in Levi’s Stadium. The game will be broadcasted on Fox.