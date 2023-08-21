San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Danny Gray is going to miss an extended period of time. After Gray injured his shoulder on the opening kickoff against the Denver Broncos, Niners head coach Kyle Shanahan feared that Gray might have broken his collarbone, although it is now clear that the injury was not as severe as first believed, reports ESPN's Nick Wagoner.

“On Sunday, the Niners received some good news in that Gray didn't break the collarbone, but he did sprain the SC (sternoclavicular) joint in his right shoulder, which will keep him out for a bit.”

“‘We were worried it was a broken collarbone,' head coach Kyle Shanahan said, ‘It is still a pretty bad injury. … It doesn't sound like he'll be ready at the beginning of the year.'”

For Niners wide receiver Danny Gray, he can breathe a sigh of relief that he didn't break his collarbone despite the fact that it sounds like he will still miss a decent amount of time. For a Niners team that has been plagued by injuries in recent seasons, they can take solace in the fact that they got better results this time around.

The Niners as a whole are highly anticipating the return of quarterback Brock Purdy from the injury he suffered in the NFC Championship game last season. He made his preseason debut against the Broncos, and Niners fans have to be relieved that everything went as planned.

Stay tuned into any further updates from Niners training camp and the injury suffered by Gray. An updated timeline for his recovery should be available sometime soon.