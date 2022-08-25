Knockout City kicks off Season 7 with some unlikely gusts – the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are headed to Knockout City!

Starting August 30, Knockout City will be in Season 7: Mutant Mutiny. A new kind of brawler will arrive – The Mutants Neon, Susan, Ratfink, and Goober. They will show the world just how good they are, and they even brought along some friends from the sewers – the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. On top of being fun characters to play, Leonardo, Raphael, Michaelangelo, and Donatello will have their own unique intro pose. The Turtles will be available immediately in Knockout City as soon as Season 7 launches, with a ton of new content, a crossover event, and a new Premium Brawl Pass for even more TMNT rewards, maps, and Hideout customization options. Check out all the changes here, but we also summarized everything you need to know below:

TMNT Bundle – The crossover comes with a legendary TMNT Bundle, which will be available for only a limited time. Priced at $19.99, the bundle includes all four Turtles along with their unique intro poses.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles x Knockout City Crossover Event – There will be a tubular in-game event dedicated to the Turtles starting Weeks 4 and 5, with lots of TMNT-themed content to unlock.

New Premium Edition Brawl Pass – The Premium Brawl Pass will also have a lot of unlockable TMNT content for fans to earn just by leveling up and completing Brawl Pass contracts. The Premium Edition will allow players to have access to more contracts to unlock these stylish items, which include the outfit of April O’Neil and the Mask of Master Shredder!

New Map and Events – Mutant Mutiny will also introduce Sludge Works, a brand-new arena that features an offshore industrial dumping ground that has a lot of sneaky spots. The entire arena is shifting, though, filling periodically with goopy sludge. Familiarize yourself with this new map to prevent yourself getting trapped, or get lost within the dump as sludge falls from the sky.

Knockout City Season 7: Mutant Mutiny will run from August 30 to November 29, 2022.