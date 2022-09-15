Nintendo Direct September 2022: All Games Featured

The Nintendo Direct last September 13, 2022 introduced many new titles, remakes, ports, and updated us on additional content for games. Read along for the full list of featured titles.

Nintendo Direct September 2022

Fire Emblem Engage

The newest Fire Emblem title, Engage, allows you to summon heroes like Marth to defeat an ancient threat.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

The newest installment to the long-running series has been announced, and it will release on May 12, 2023.

Octopath Traveler II

The newest entry in the OCTOPATH TRAVELER series was announced, scheduled for a release on February 24, 2023.

The critically acclaimed 2-player co-op platforming adventure game It Takes Two by Hazelight is headed to Switch! Play as May and Cody and be a part of their touching and heartfelt story as it unfolds.

It will be available on the Nintendo Switch on November 4, 2022.

FATAL FRAME: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse, initially released in 2008 on the Wii, will be available on the Nintendo Switch with enhanced graphics. Slated for a 2023 release date, Mask of the Lunar Eclipse is the fourth game in the FATAL FRAME series and follows the story of Rōgetsu Island and the hallows that haunt it.

Wave 2 of the Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Expansion Pass was revealed, including a new hero character Ino, a new Challenge Battle mode, and more. It’s scheduled to release on October 13, 2022.

Awaken the child inside you and accompany SpongeBob and Patrick as they tear apart the very fabric of the universe with wish-granting Mermaid’s Tears! SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake comes to the Nintendo Switch next year.

There’s no better workout motivator than ripped anime characters, which is what exactly Fitness Boxing: Fist of the North Star offers. A new battle mode against characters in the world of “Fist of the North Star” will also be introduced, making exercise more fun.

Wacky multiplayer party game Oddballers will be available on Switch next year. Play locally with up to four players, or online against five other players in this absurd dodgeball where you can dodge, block, and grab whatever you can to hit your enemies.

Isometric action game TUNIC first released on Xbox earlier this year and is now set to be ported to Nintendo Switch on September 27, 2022. TUNIC tells the story about a small fox on a big adventure as you explore a land filled with lost legends, ancient powers, and ferocious monsters.

FRONT MISSION 1st: Remake hits Nintendo Switch next month, and we also got more information regarding sequel titles. FRONT MISSION 2: Remake will be available next year, while a remaster of the third title in the series was confirmed.

Previously known as Harvest Moon, STORY OF SEASONS: A Wonderful Life is a remake of the 2003 title, initially available for the GameCube. You live in a tranquil community called Forgotten Valley as you fulfill your father’s legacy of running a farm.

Join the first post-launch Splatfest for Splatoon 3 on September 23 to 25 and answer the question “What would you bring to a deserted island? Tools, food, or something to pass the time?” to choose which team you’d throw ink for!

Fae Farm allows you to escape to the fairytale life of your dreams. Craft, cultivate, and decorate your homestead in this farm simulator RPG that you can play with up to 3 more friends! Forge bonds with the residents, discover magic, and explore mysterious realms on the enchanted island of Azoria.

FINAL FANTASY celebrates 35 years of music throughout the series with the newest Theatrhythm. The rhythm action game features 385 selected tracks from all across FINAL FANTASY and boasts a total of 104 characters to choose from.

Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach, Rabbid Peach, Rabbid Luigi, and friends explore planets throughout the galaxy to uncover mysterious secrets and save their Spark companions.

Rune Factory 3 was initially released in 2009, but a remastered version is set to hit the Nintendo Switch in Spring 2023! Rune Factory 3 Special has brand new features including Newlywed Mode that unlock standalone adventures with each of the game’s 11 eligible bachelorettes, Another Episode which has fully voiced stories, and a “Hell” difficulty level.

Ryza and her friends return for their final adventure after news of a sudden appearance of a mysterious group of islands in nearby waters arrives. Atelier Ryza 3 will have a vast and “living” field that is among the largest in the long-running Atelier series.

SQUARE ENIX announced their all-new adventure and daily life RPG. This title comes from the development team that brought us OCTOPATH TRAVELER and BRAVELY DEFAULT.

Factorio

Factorio, the satisfying factory builder, is headed to the Nintendo Switch on October 28, 2022. Go from chopping trees, mining ores, and crafting by hand to becoming an industrial powerhouse with huge solar fields, oil refineries, construction robots, and more.

A young girl Ib gets lost in an ever-changing art gallery. This 2D adventure will have your spine tingling as you explore the creepy art gallery.

Initially released in 2012 as a freeware psychological horror game, it will be ported to the Nintendo Switch by Spring next year.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

8 more courses are headed to Mario Kart 8 Deluxe with Wave 3 of the Booster Course Pass!

Nintendo Switch Sports

Golf will be introduced in Nintendo Switch Sports! 21 courses can be played locally or online.

Resident Evil

Several Resident Evil titles will become available on the Nintendo Switch with Cloud gaming. Resident Evil 2, Resident Evil 3, Resident Evil VII, and Resident Evil Village are the games involved.

The newest iteration of Just Dance will have online multiplayer, personalization, 3D worlds, new songs, and new modes! You can lay with up to five players to dance with, even if they’re on the other side of the world. Content such as game modes will be updated all-year long.

The demo for HARVESTELLA is now available, prior to its November 4, 2022 release. In this SQUARE ENIX title, tend to your crops, befriend the townsfolk, and overcome a calamity dubbed “Quietus,” the season of death.

Bayonetta is in for a devilishly good time as she finds herself going against manmade bioweapons called Homonculi.

The minds behind the Danganronpa series brings us Master Detective Archives: RAIN CODE. An amnesiac detective named Yuma, along with Shinigami, the spirit haunting him, tackle mysteries in a city that receives perpetual rain.

Our pinky puffy protagonist is back in this remake of Kirby’s Return to Dream Land! Play with up to 4 players, where each of you can control another Kirby or one if Kirby’s iconic friends as you find missing pieces of Magolor’s marooned ship.

The prequel to FINAL FANTASY VII, CRISIS CORE retells a beloved classic with an HD remaster available on Nintendo Switch on December 13, 2022.

Rogue-lite tactical action title Endless Dungeon releases for the Nintendo Switch early next year. This is the newest addition to the Endless universe, and a must-get for rogue-lite fans.

Follow the steps of a young Kung Fu student on their path to hunting the man that murdered his family. Throughout Sifu, time is the price you pay for every mistake – will you exact revenge before you succumb to age?

More Nintendo 64 Games

More Nintendo 64 games are on their way to the Switch. The following titles can be expected soon: Pilotwings 64, Mario Party, Mario Party 2, Mario Party 3, Pokemon Stadium, Pokemon Stadium 2, 1080 Snowboarding, Excitebike 64.

These titles will gradually become available for Nintendo Switch Online members, with the first three hitting this year and the rest next year.

007 GoldenEye has also been confirmed to release soon on the Switch and is coming with Online Play.

