During the lead-up to the 2023 NHL Draft, the Detroit Red Wings dealt with rumors surrounding their interest in forward Alex DeBrincat. The 25-year-old was coming off a less-than-ideal season with the Ottawa Senators, though he still managed to score 27 goals. Furthermore, DeBrincat is a Michigan native. It was simply a match made in heaven.

A deal between the Red Wings and Senators didn't materialize until after the NHL Draft. However, the trade most fans had waited around a month for did come to fruition. Alex DeBrincat was going home to the Detroit Red Wings.

On Saturday, Detroit and DeBrincat will travel to Ottawa and face the Senators. It's the first game in Ottawa for DeBrincat since the trade. And for the Red Wings, it's their first game in Ottawa since being ran out of their building ahead of the 2023 NHL trade deadline.

Before the puck drops on that game, DeBrincat spoke with The Athletic about the trade. He told the outlet that he doesn't believe in there being a “bad guy” when discussing his departure from Ottawa.

“Tough decisions needed to be made and we chose what we chose,” DeBrincat said, via The Athletic. “Maybe the stars didn’t align as perfectly as we would have liked. But there’s no hard feelings on my end.”

DeBrincat, the Red Wings, and the Senators are all riding high entering this game. In fact, DeBrincat is currently among the league leaders in points with eight. He has five goals in four games for Detroit thus far.

“I wish nothing but the best for Ottawa and their fans. Those fans are so passionate and it’s good to see them have success early in the season,” DeBrincat continued, via The Athletic. “I do think it worked out for everybody.”

This early season tilt between Detroit and Ottawa is shaping up to be a must-watch affair. Let's see how Senators fans respond to DeBrincat, and which of these Atlantic Division rivals comes out on top on Saturday afternoon.