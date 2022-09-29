‘No one’s going to care’: Freddie Freeman bluntly puts Dodgers’ single-season franchise wins record into MLB Playoff perspective

The Los Angeles Dodgers broke the franchise’s single season wins record after they banked victory number 107 on Wednesday night against the San Diego Padres. Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman was critical to the win, as he delivered the go-ahead run with an RBI single in the top of the 10th inning.

After the game, Freeman acknowledged the milestone but bluntly put it into perspective with the MLB Playoffs around the corner. Here’s what the Dodgers All-Star had to say, per the Associated Press.

“Once Oct. 11 hits, no one’s going to care how many wins you had in the regular season,” Freeman said. “That’s the big thing. We’re here, we’re in the regular season, we might as well get as many wins as we possibly can. You’ve got to play good baseball from start to finish to be able to accomplish something like this, and we’ve been doing it.”

Freddie Freeman summed up the Dodgers’ record well, saying “that’s a lot of wins, if you really think about it.” But the Dodgers star has been around the block, having won a World Series last year with the Atlanta Braves.

He knows what the ultimate goal is. That’s why Freeman said that once the MLB Playoffs start for the Dodgers on October 11, “no one’s going to care how many wins” they had in the regular season.

Freddie Freeman isn’t wrong. If the Dodgers were to be eliminated in the NLDS, the season would be considered a failure, 107 wins or not.

Like a good leader, Freeman is making sure to emphasize that fact heading into the postseason.