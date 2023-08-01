Noah Syndergaard left his Cleveland Guardians debut against the Houston Astros after getting drilled by a line drive in the sixth inning. Syndergaard was in the middle of a strong debut, throwing 5.1 scoreless innings. He spoke with Guardians trainers on the mound before eventually leaving the game, though he was able to walk to the dugout without issue.

Syndergaard struggled greatly with the Los Angeles Dodgers this season. In 12 starts this season, he surrendered 12 home runs and posted a 7.16 ERA.

The Guardians traded shortstop Adam Rosario for Syndergaard last Thursday. He hasn't pitched since June 7 due to a blister, but he said he was looking forward to a fresh start in Cleveland.

It looks like the fresh start did wonders for the 30-year-old, who allowed just two hits and only needed 68 pitches to get through those five-plus innings against the Astros. One earned run was ultimately charged to Syndergaard, as he walked Jose Altuve to begin the inning. Altuve stole second and advanced to third on the Jeremy Peña liner that hit Syndergaard.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Guardians are just half a game back from the Minnesota Twins in the AL Central. With a 53-53 record, their best chance of making the playoffs is winning their division. There are too many teams ahead of them in the Wild Card race.

Despite trading for Noah Syndergaard, Cleveland has been a seller at this year's MLB trade deadline. They already traded away Aaron Civale to the Tampa Bay Rays, and they made infielder Josh Bell available as well. Still, if Syndergaard can find his old groove, it would be a welcome surprise for Guardians fans.