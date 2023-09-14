Valentina Shevchenko has a “no mercy” mindset going into Noche UFC.

Shevchenko will look to regain her women's flyweight title when she faces current champion Alexa Grasso in a rematch in the Noche UFC headliner taking place Saturday night in Las Vegas, Nevada. Grasso pulled off the upset in March earlier this year when she submitted Shevchenko with a rear naked choke in the fourth round of their title fight.

Looking back on the fight, “Bullet” felt she was in control right until the fight-ending submission. She has since studied her errors and no longer focuses on the past — instead, she's motivated to correct things in a big way.

“Watching the fight back, I would say I was winning all the fight from first to the third round, except the last moment of the fourth round,” Shevchenko said during media day (via MMA Junkie). “And another thing, right now my mindset and my focus, I don’t go back to March. I don’t go back and think about what happened there. I did it already. I did it in my training camp. I did it for all these months.

“Right now, I’m a person who’s motivated to get rid of that feeling back then in March. I’m determined on what I have to do this Saturday. That’s my mindset. I don’t watch back. Everything I had to take from the fight I took. Now it’s strong energy, positive energy, no mercy. Go to the end.”

Shevchenko has been criticized in the past for not taking the initiative as the champion. That won't be the case on Saturday as she plans on taking a step forward throughout the fight.

“The position that I’m right now, I have no choice for any sentimental things,” Shevchenko added. “I have no time for that. It’s a fight. In this fight, I have to just go without any step back, always forward.”

That said, it is unfamiliar territory for “Bullet” who will be a challenger rather than a champion for the first time since 2018. Despite not having the belt, nothing has changed for Valentina Shevchenko.

“I wouldn’t say it’s different because a fight is a fight,” Shevchenko said. “You have to deal with the same in the cage. In the octagon, you have to perform your best with what you have, right?

“Speaking about Fight Nights, I have a very good score about fighting on Fight Nights. In my main events in the Fight Nights, I’ve been very successful, so for me, it’s a good thing.”