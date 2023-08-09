Women's flyweight champion Alexa Grasso expects the result to go the same way against Valentina Shevchenko in their Noche UFC rematch on Sept. 16.

That's not to say she expects to win because naturally, she is looking to come out on top a second time. Instead, Grasso went as far as predicting she would finish the former longtime champion with no judges being needed once again.

That's especially the case as the Mexican star felt she was close to a knockout in their first meeting.

“Every single fight is different,” Grasso told MMA Junkie. “You always have a plan in your mind and you never know how your opponent is going to respond, but one thing I can tell you is I’m going to finish the fight.

“I touched her in the first round, I was super close to do a knockout, but it didn’t happen. But, I was super close so, this won’t be different. I’m going to finish the fight no matter (where it goes). I’m going to submit her or it’s going to be a knockout.”

Grasso notably submitted Shevchenko with a rear naked choke in the fourth round of their UFC 285 women's flyweight title matchup back in March. It was one of the biggest upsets in recent memory with Shevchenko previously undefeated at 125 pounds.

Shevchenko believed she was winning the fight prior to the finish and for the first time in a while, she will be the aggressor in the rematch as she looks to regain her flyweight crown.

And so, Grasso is particularly interested to see how “Bullet” responds and what game plan she comes out with.

“This is super, super interesting and exciting for me because as an MMA fan and as an analyst that I work too, I would like to know what’s going to be her strategy,” Grasso said. “Now she’s the challenger which is completely different from what she has done all these years.

“So, of course now she has to go for the throne because when she was the champion, she was just waiting and waiting, and I understand that part. It’s going to be huge, and I’m super excited for this fight, I love to fight, and this means a lot to me.”

Noche UFC — headlined by Grasso — notably takes place during Mexican Independence Day.