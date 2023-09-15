Noche UFC: Alexa Grasso vs. Valentina Shevchenko kicks off the prelims with a fight in the strawweight division between two promotional newcomers Josefine Knutsson and Marnic Mann. Knutsson has won six straight fights coming into her UFC debut meanwhile, Mann got back on track in her last fight as she steps in on short notice in her UFC debut this weekend. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our Knutsson-Mann prediction and pick.

Josefine Knutsson (6-0) got her chance this season of the Contender Series where she won a unanimous decision against Isis Verbeek but didn't impress Dana White enough to secure a UFC contract. Many thought she should have been signed as she looked like a contender already but ultimately got her call-up after a fight cancelation on this weekend's fight card. She was originally scheduled to step in to face Iasmin Lucindo but she also had to withdraw and will now be taking on fellow Contender Series alumni and promotional newcomer Marnic Mann.

Marnic Mann (6-1) also got her chance on the Contender Series last season but was knocked out by current UFC strawweight Bruna Brasil. Since that loss, Mann won her next fight for LFA back in April putting her on the doorstep of her UFC debut. She finally got the call once Lucindo had to withdraw from the fight and now has stepped in on about a week's notice to take on Josefine Knutsson in her debut this weekend at Noche UFC.

UFC Odds

Josefine Knutsson-Marnic Mann Odds

Josefine Knutsson: -750

Marnic Mann: +490

Over 2.5 Rounds: -154

Under 2.5 Rounds: +120

Why Josefine Knutsson Will Win

Josefine Knutsson looked every bit like one of the top strawweight prospects outside of the UFC after her win on the Contender Series. She showed toughness, aggression, and a very well-rounded skill set. She is a kickboxer by nature but she showed that she has progressed in her grappling abilities as well and looked every bit like a contender already at only 6-0 in her professional MMA career.

Most of the MMA community was up in arms when Dana White didn't call her name for a UFC contract but they did one better by giving her this opportunity to show out on the big stage in front of a sold-out crowd at Noche UFC this Saturday night at the T-Mobile Arena. She now gets to take on fellow Contender Series alumni Marnic Mann who didn't have a good showing on her appearance on the show, unlike Knutsson. Knutsson will be looking to go out there and show out and put her name on the map in the strawweight division and with her striking abilities as long as this fight is on the feet it's hers to lose.

Why Marnic Mann Will Win

Marnic Mann got her start in Legacy Fighting Alliance before getting the opportunity to fight on the Contender Series. She fought against Bruna Brasil in a fight where she was completely outmatched. Mann's short stature was easy pickings for the tall and long Brasil to where she was able to defend the takedowns and just pick her apart at range with her precision striking which ultimately put her away.

What Mann does have going for her is her tenacity, and her will to win. She also has the ability to mix things up on the feet and on the mat. While she may not have a ton of submissions on her record she does some good work from on top when she gets her opponents to the mat. If she is able to drag Knutsson to the mat she could be live for the huge upset victory.

Final Josefine Knutsson-Marnic Mann Prediction & Pick

Josefine Knutsson was getting ready to step in to face Iasmin Lucindo on short notice which would have been an absolute banger of a fight but Lucindo had to withdraw due to injury and now gets to face promotional newcomer Marnic Mann. I wasn't too impressed with Mann coming into her Contender Series fight and I am not impressed with her coming into her UFC debut. The longer this fight stays standing the less of a chance Mann has at winning this fight because she is severely outmatched in the striking against Knutsson. Ultimately, this fight will be very reminiscent of the Bruna Brasil fight where Mann has no answer for Knutsson on the feet and she isn't able to close the distance well and gets finished by strikes midway through the fight.

Final Josefine Knutsson-Marnic Mann Prediction & Pick: Josefine Knutsson (-750), Under 2.5 Rounds (+120)