The inaugural Noche UFC event has come and gone after an exciting night of fights where five of the seven Mexican fighters were able to be victorious on the night. In the headliner, the Mexican fighter everyone came to see, Alexa Grasso, wasn’t victorious in the rematch against Valentina Shevchenko but she also didn’t lose the fight either. That is because the fight between Grasso and Shevchenko ended in a very controversial split draw.

The first round saw both fighters feeling each other out, with Shevchenko landing some solid kicks and Grasso landing some punches. The second round was where Grasso made her mark, scoring a massive knockdown over Shevchenko with a left hook. Shevchenko was able to recover quickly and continued to land kicks and punches throughout the rest of the fight.

The third and fourth rounds were closely contested, with both fighters landing significant strikes and grappling exchanges. In the fifth and final round, Shevchenko was able to take Grasso down and control her on the ground for a significant amount of time, but was unable to finish the fight.

The judges’ decision to call the fight a split draw was controversial, with many fans and analysts believing that Shevchenko had done enough to win the fight. However, others pointed to Grasso’s knockdown in the second round and her overall performance throughout the fight as evidence that she deserved the victory.

Despite the controversial decision, both fighters showed incredible skill and heart throughout the fight, and many fans are already calling for a third matchup between the two. Only time will tell if that will happen, but for now, the women’s flyweight division remains one of the most exciting and competitive in the UFC. With that said, let’s take a look at who could potentially be next for the champion Alexa Grasso.

Erin Blanchfield

Alexa Grasso retained her flyweight title in a controversial split draw against Valentina Shevchenko at Noche UFC this past Saturday. This sets up the question of who should be Grasso’s next opponent, and the most deserving contender is Erin Blanchfield. Blanchfield is a 24-year-old rising star in the flyweight division. She has a record of 12-1, with four of her wins coming by way of submission.

Blanchfield has made a quick impact in the UFC, winning all of her six fights in the UFC with three of those wins coming by submission. In her most recent fight, she defeated former title challenger Taila Santos by unanimous decision. This victory put her in the top 5 of the UFC flyweight rankings. Some people may argue that Valentina Shevchenko deserves a rematch against Grasso after the controversial draw. However, I believe that Blanchfield has earned a title shot more than Shevchenko has. Letting some new blood get their chance at gold in what has been a stagnant division for a while will do wonders for the division as well as for the UFC.

Manon Fiorot

Alexa Grasso recently defeated Valentina Shevchenko to become the new UFC flyweight champion. She now faces the task of choosing her first opponent as titleholder. One deserving contender for the title is certainly Manon Fiorot. Fiorot is a 33-year-old French fighter with a record of 11-1. She has won all of her six fights in the UFC with two of those six wins coming by knockout. Fiorot is known for her aggressive striking style and her powerful grappling skills.

Fiorot has made a quick impact in the flyweight division. She knocked out Victoria Leonardo in her UFC debut in 2021 which put her on the map as a legit contender. Since then, she has defeated top contenders such as Rose Namajunas, Jennifer Maia, and Katlyn Chookagian. I believe that Fiorot is the most deserving contender for the flyweight title. She has earned a title shot with her impressive performances, and a fight between her and Grasso would be a fresh and exciting matchup.

Valentina Shevchenko Trilogy

Alexa Grasso recently defeated Valentina Shevchenko by a split draw to become the new UFC flyweight champion. This sets up the possibility of a trilogy fight between the two fighters. There is a strong case to be made for Grasso’s next opponent to be Shevchenko. The draw between the two fighters was very controversial. Many people believe that Shevchenko won the fight, and she herself has expressed interest in a rematch.

A trilogy fight between Grasso and Shevchenko would be a massive event. Both fighters are very popular, and a third fight between them would likely generate a lot of interest from fan. Also, a trilogy fight would be a great opportunity for Grasso to cement her legacy as the flyweight champion. Shevchenko is one of the greatest female fighters of all time, and defeating her two times would be a tremendous accomplishment for Grasso. It is also hard to move and continue with the flyweight division without having a definitive winner between these two which could eventually stall out the division if this fight isn’t run back immediately.