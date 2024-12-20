Norfolk State has officially announced Michael Vick as the next head coach of the football program. Vick's contract was unanimous approved by the Board of Visitors on Friday afternoon, making his hire official and kicking off a new era in Spartan athletic history.

The institution released a statement about the hire and noted its historic nature.

“Today marks a historic day for Norfolk State University,” Norfolk State Athletic Director Melody Webb said. “I am thrilled to welcome Michael Vick and his family back to the Hampton Roads area to lead our football program. One of the greatest athletes the region has ever seen, Coach Vick's leadership, knowledge, and dedication will pour into the fundamental layers of the foundation we hope to build for Norfolk State football.”

She continued, “Coach Vick is one of the most electric athletes to ever come out of Virginia,” Webb said. “From humble beginnings to massive stardom, we hope that his story will translate to student-athletes here at Norfolk State. I am confident that our football program will establish sustainable recruiting pipelines in the state of Virginia and across the country with this hire.”

Vick commented on his hire in the statement, saying, “I am blessed and humbled by this opportunity to lead, mentor, and transform the football program at Norfolk State University. A prestigious HBCU with a rich athletics history, NSU provides a tremendous environment for students to reach their full potential on the field and just as importantly, in the classroom. I am honored to join the Norfolk State family and welcome your support as we embark on this journey together. BEHOLD THE GREEN AND GOLD.”

Although Vick does not have coaching experience at the high school or college level, he boasts a notable football career and a strong connection to his home state of Virginia. Vick was born in Newport News, Virginia, played high school football at Homer L. Ferguson High School, and chose to stay in Virginia to play for Virginia Tech.

Vick redshirted in the 1998 season but emerged as one of the premiere talents in the country in 1999. He led the Hokies to an 11-0 record and a berth in the BCS national title game against Florida State, where he orchestrated a 21-point comeback before ultimately losing 46-29. He finished sixth in Heisman Trophy voting in 2000.

Vick was selected first overall in the 2001 NFL Draft by the Atlanta Falcons and went on to have a phenomenal career, redefining the quarterback position with his speed and quickness, making big plays and scoring rushing touchdowns. He retired in 2017.

Vick will be officially introduced during a press conference on December 23rd at 10 AM EST. The press conference will be available on YouTube, Facebook, X, and Instagram.