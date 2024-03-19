Norfolk State head coach Robert Jones could be gearing up for a substantial pay day after being linked to the opening at the University of Illinois-Chicago. The Flames fired four year head coach Luke Yaklich on March 11. They finished 4-16 two years in a row, prompting the coaching switch. In 2021, Jones inked a five-year contract extension with Norfolk State worth $305,000, according to Steven J. Gaither of HBCU Gameday. Before UIC let him go, Yaklich had a base salary of $418,000.
Jeff Goodman of The Field of 68 first broke the news of the school's interest in Jones.
“UIC is in negotiations with Norfolk State coach Robert Jones to replace Luke Yaklich, source told @TheFieldOf68,” Goodman wrote. “Jones went to the NCAA tourney in 2021 and 2022 and is 124-42 in the MEAC in his 11 seasons. UIC hasn't been to the NCAA tourney since 2004.”
UIC is in negotiations with Norfolk State coach Robert Jones to replace Luke Yaklich, source told @TheFieldOf68.
Jones went to the NCAA tourney in 2021 and 2022 and is 124-42 in the MEAC in his 11 seasons.
UIC hasn't been to the NCAA tourney since 2004.
— Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) March 19, 2024
University of Illinois-Chicago's Deputy Athletic Direct Frank Cuervo tried to dispel the rumors surrounding the Flames and Jones.
“The job has not been offered, and to say that we are in negotiations with someone at this point would not be accurate,” Cuervo told Kyle T. Mosley of HBCU Legends. “We've met with candidates, and up to and including today, we'll continue to meet with candidates.”
Even if Cuervo wishes to deny the rumors, Jones is still a highly-qualified candidate for the position. In his 11 years at Norfolk State, the Spartans have posted a record of 210-148. They've won four MEAC regular season titles and captured two conference championships in 2021 and 2022. Jones was an assistant coach on the NSU team that won the MEAC in 2012, led by future NBA player Kyle O'Quinn. Jones' Spartans have also secured two NCAA tournament bids and two tournament wins during his tenure.