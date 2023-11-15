The Norfolk State Pirates enjoyed a huge fourth-quarter surge to cruise past the Radford Highlanders in a 70-46 win.

The Norfolk State Spartans' women's basketball team blew the doors off of the Radford Highlander's with a convincing 70-46 victory on Nov. 12. The Spartans traveled to Radford to earn their third win of the season while giving their opponent's their first loss. Norfolk State currently sits at 3-0 with just one more game until the Battle of the Bay against Hampton University next Sunday.

For the first three minutes of the game, neither team could buy a bucket. Highlander Ellie Taylor and Spartan Crystal White broke the ice for both teams, but the score remained at 3-2 up until the 4:42 mark of the first quarter. As the quarter waned, however, the basket seemed to open for both sides. By the end of the first quarter, Norfolk State managed a slight 15-10 lead.

Throughout the second quarter, the game remained close. Radford tied the score at 15 due to a three-pointer from Ashlyn Traylor-Walker, but they could not take control of the lead. After the 15-15 tie, Norfolk State outscored Radford 14-8. Consecutive baskets from Niya Fields and Kierra Wheeler gave the Spartans a 29-20 lead, though Highlander Olivia Wagner hit a three to reduce the deficit to 29-23 going into the half.

In the third quarter, Norfolk State began to separate. The Spartans jumped out to a quick 10 point lead within the first few minutes. A series of short runs helped Norfolk State build their lead as opposed to one huge run. Radford, however, refused to fall too far behind. The deficit ballooned to 15 at one, point, but they managed to get it down to 12 before the end of the quarter. Norfolk State entered the final quarter of play with a 48-36 advantage.

Norfolk State's defense decided that it had enough of Radford in the fourth quarter. Between the 8:00 minute mark and the 3:00 minute mark, the Highlander's scored just five points. In that same span, the Spartans put up 13 points. For reference, Radford scored 10 points in the entire quarter, while Norfolk State scored more in just a five minutes. The 13-5 run gave the Spartans an insurmountable 62-43 lead with just a few remaining minutes. Traylor-Walker hit another three-pointer with 2:45 remaining, but Radford would not score again.

No one on the Highlanders scored in double-figures. Norfolk State's defense had Ashlyn Traylor-Walker in jail, holding her to nine points on 15 shots. Taniya Hanner also had nine points on 4-12 shooting.

Meanwhile, the Spartans enjoyed three double-digit scorers on their way to a commanding 70-46 win. Da'Brya Clark came off the bench and led all players with 16 points, which included 10 made free throws, and seven rebounds. Kierra Wheeler put up 14 points and eight rebounds, while Da'naijah Williams went 2-5 from deep on her way to 10 points.

Norfolk State plays Appalachian State University on Nov. 16 before traveling to Hampton University to play the Pirates on Nov. 19.