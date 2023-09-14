After Clemson's week 1 upset loss to Duke in prime-time on Monday night, Dabo Swinny got a text message from a person no one would've thought of: Norfolk State head coach Dawson Odoms. Odoms, whose Spartan team had an upset loss of his own to CIAA foe Virginia State University 33-24, spoke about what he texted Swinny in this week's MEAC Coaches Press Conference.

“I texted Dabo Swinney after their loss to Duke and told him – I know it’s a tough loss. It’d be one of the toughest things you do. But in adversity, just remember ‘love more.’”

Maybe the encouragement worked, as Clemson beat Charleston Southern 66-17 and hopes to regain their footing as they get ready to head into ACC play. Norfolk also was able to conquer an out-of-conference foe in Hampton University that many believed they wouldn't win. Odoms emphasized that the loss to the Trojans in Week 1 didn't define their season.

“They were out and they were getting beat up daily, but at the end of the day – we control the narrative of what people write. We’re the authors of our story, so we wanted to change it. We had to go out and find a way to win so that they could talk about something else other than our loss.

He continued, “At the end of the day, we will get 60 minutes. That’s all we talk about. You are guaranteed 60 minutes and at the end of those 60 minutes – if you need more – they’ll give you more. But usually, that story is going to be wrote. What do we want them to write about us is our message. Every week.”

Dawson Odoms and Norfolk will head to Philidelphia to take on Temple University in another out-of-conference battle this Saturday at 2 PM EST. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+.