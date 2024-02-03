The Norfolk State Spartans kick off their 2024 season with an early start, facing off against Florida A&M in the MEAC/SWAC Challenge on August 24th.

The Norfolk State Spartans have finally revealed their football schedule for 2024. They are looking to drastically improve upon a disappointing 2023 season. The Spartans finished with a 3-9 record and won only one game in the MEAC. They defeated Delaware State in the penultimate game of the season to avoid finishing last in the conference. Still, the Spartans struggled mightily, especially at home. All three of Norfolk State's wins came on the road. Additionally, part way through the season, they benched quarterback Otto Kuhns for Florida A&M transfer Cameron Sapp.

Norfolk State's season starts out rough as they have to take on the defending SWAC and Celebration Bowl Champion Florida A&M Rattlers in the MEAC/SWAC Challenge on Aug. 24. They stay on the road the next week to play at East Carolina. The Spartans' home opener takes place on Sept. 7, when they host Virginia State. They stay at home for the Battle of the Bay against Hampton, a game they won last season at Hampton.

Due to the early game against Florida A&M, the Spartans get two bye weeks in 2024. After their first bye, they take on Sacred Heart on Oct. 5. Norfolk State returns home the next week to play Towson, after which they get another bye week.

Following their second bye, the Spartans face their MEAC schedule. They open things up with their homecoming game against the reigning MEAC Champion Howard Bison on Oct. 26. They go on the road to play Morgan State, but quickly return home to play North Carolina Central and Delaware State. The Spartans' final game of the year takes place on the road at South Carolina State.