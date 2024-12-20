ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is the HBCU Classic at the Mohegan Sun Arena as Norfolk State faces Grambling. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Norfolk State-Grambling prediction and pick.

Norfolk State heads into the sitting at 7-6 on the year. They opened the year at 4-1, with the only loss being to William and Mary. Still, they head into Thursday as losers to three straight games, falling to Hofstra, Baylor, and Northern Kentucky. Last night, they took the 71-54 win over Alabama State. Meanwhile, Grambling comes into Thursday at 2-8 on the year. They opened up with a win over Southern New Orleans. They would then lose five straight before beating Arkansas Baptist. Since then, they have lost to Pepperdine and Southeast Louisiana. Grambling lost again last night, falling to Delaware State 73-60.

Norfolk State and Grambling have faced just once in recent years. That game was in November of 2021 when Norfolk State won the game 70-63.

Here are the Norfolk State-Grambling College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Norfolk State-Grambling Odds

Norfolk State: -5.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -235

Grambling: +5.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +190

Over: 140.5 (-115)

Under: 140.5 (-105)

How to Watch Norfolk State vs. Grambling

Time: 4:00 PM ET/ 1:00 PM PT

TV: ESPNU

Why Norfolk State Will Cover The Spread/Win

Norfolk State is ranked 188th in KenPom's adjusted efficiency rankings this year. They are 153rd in offensive efficiency and 218th in defensive efficiency on the year. They have been stronger on the defensive end of the court in many areas. Norfolk State is 195th in the nation in opponent points per game, while sitting 159th in opponent shooting percentage. They also do a great job at limiting opponent shots. They are 87th in the nation in opponent field goal attempts while sitting 110th in opponent field goals made.

Brian Moore Jr. has led the way for Norfolk State. He is scoring 18.6 points per game this year while adding 2.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 1.6 steals per game this year. He is joined in the backcourt by Christian Ings. Ings leads the team in assists this year, having 4.1 assists per game this year. He is also scoring 13.1 points per game while adding 2.1 rebounds and 1.1 steals per game this year. Finally, Sin'Cere McMahon scored 6.3 points per game this year, while adding 1.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists.

In the frontcourt, Jalen Myers has been solid. He is scoring 10.9 points per game this year while adding five rebounds per game this year. Myers leads the team in rebounds this year. Joining Myers in rebounding well is Jaylani Darden. He is averaging 4.3 rebounds per game, while also adding 5.7 points per game this year. Finally, Kuluel Mading is adding 5.8 points per game while adding 3.1 rebounds per game this year.

Why Grambling Will Cover The Spread/Win

Grambling is ranked 275th in KenPom's adjusted efficiency rankings this year. They are 284th in offensive efficiency and 230th in defensive efficiency on the year. Grambling has shot well from three this year, hitting 38.2 percent of their three-point attempts, 38th in the nation. Still, they are selective on those, taking just 18.7 three per game, and hitting 7.1, both outside the top 200 in the nation. Further, they are 211th in effective field goal percentage.

Antwan Burnett leads the team in both points and rebounds this year. He is scoring 13.7 points per game this year while adding 5.2 rebounds per game this year. He also has 1.6 assists, and one steal per game. Meanwhile, Mikale Stevenson leads the team in assists this year. He comes in with 4.3 assists per game this year while adding 11.3 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 1.4 steals. Rounding out the backcourt is s Kintavious Dozier. Dozier is scoring 11.1 points per game this year while adding 4.7 rebounds and 2.8 assists.

In the frontcourt, Ernest Ross leads the way. He is scoring just 7.7 points per game but does add 4.1 rebounds and 1.6 blocks per game. He is joined there by James Flippin. Flippin is scoring 6.4 points per game while adding 2.1 rebounds.

Final Norfolk State-Grambling Prediction & Pick

Neither team in this game has played particularly well this year. Still, there are a few key areas that will decide the game. First, Norfolk State is 219th in the nation in points per game while sitting 149th in effective field goal percentage. Grambling is 305th in opponent points per game, and 275th in opponent effective field goal percentage. Second, Norfolk State is 209th in the nation in turnovers, while Grambling is 339th. Further, Norfolk State is 147th in the nation in opponent turnovers per game. With the better offense, and the ability to gain more possessions, expect Norfolk State to win this one with ease.

Final Norfolk State-Grambling Prediction & Pick: Norfolk State – 5.5 (-110)