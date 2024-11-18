ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Auburn Tigers have established themselves as one of the top teams in the country. Their win over the Houston Cougars in Houston — not on the Cougars' home floor (on campus) but in the Houston Rockets' NBA arena — was arguably the single most impressive win by any college basketball team so far this season. Auburn trailed Houston by nine early in the second half and then took over the game down the stretch. The fact that Auburn was able to do that against a strong defensive team and a widely-acknowledged Final Four contender was impressive enough in its own right. Not many teams come back from nine-point second-half deficits versus Kelvin Sampson's Cougars. However, what was even more remarkable about that Auburn win was how it was achieved.

Auburn's offense smoked Houston's defense in crunch time. The Tigers were repeatedly able to create and make good looks against Houston, and their offense just didn't let up in the course of AU's comeback victory.

The reason Auburn might be better this season than in previous ones under coach Bruce Pearl is freshman Tahaad Pettiford. The McDonald's All-American splashed some big 3-pointers in the rally against Houston. He has an infectious confidence but plays with a little more control and discipline than what we have seen from other talented and explosive Auburn guards in recent years. We don't know for sure if Pettiford will continue to play as well as he did against Houston, but that is certainly the template and the standard for what Pearl wants. If Pettiford can remain elite, and can shoot with the consistency Auburn guards have often failed to bring to the table, Auburn really could attain a higher level of achievement and performance. Pearl's 2019 Auburn team made the Final Four. Two years ago, his Auburn team won the SEC championship and was a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament. Some very strong teams have come and gone on The Plains, but this group could have a high ceiling if Pettiford is able to maintain his elevated level of play.

Why North Alabama Will Cover The Spread/Win

The spread is massive. This is a Monday night mid-November game. Will Auburn be fully motivated against a cupcake opponent in this situation? The Tigers certainly have the talent to win this game by 40, but they might drift through this game and win it by only 12. Pearl-coached teams have historically had a lot of variance between their best and worst showings. If Auburn plays 15 disinterested minutes in this game, that should be more than enough to enable North Alabama to cover.

Why Auburn Will Cover The Spread/Win

Auburn will win big — very big — if Pettiford goes off. Do you want to bet against him versus a cupcake opponent at home? Probably not.

Final North Alabama-Auburn Prediction & Pick

We're leaning to Auburn, but the possibility of a letdown is real. We recommend that you pass on this one.

