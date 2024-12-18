North Carolina basketball head coach Hubert Davis was almost at a loss for words after the Tar Heels' most glaring issue popped up in their close loss to No. 7 Florida. The preseason No.9 ranked team in the country has had a very frustrating season so far. Fans are already irate at Davis, questioning whether the fourth-year head coach is the right man for the job in Chapel Hill. 2024 Consensus first-team All-American RJ Davis has consequently gotten off to a slow start in his last year.

However, Davis' inconsistencies did not emerge against Florida. The fifth-year was, for the most part, terrific Tuesday night, scoring 29 points, eight rebounds, and four steals. Nevertheless, the Gators closed the tight affair, winning 90-84. The Tar Heels played from behind for much of the game after a very slow start. This issue has been a common theme for North Carolina basketball in 2024. Hubert Davis was honest about this weakness in a postgame interview with WCNC Sports Director Nick Carboni.

“I can't explain…to play with that type of energy and effort in the second half and not in the first half. That's been the consistent theme for us this year.”

North Carolina's primary weakness has popped up in all of its losses

The Tar Heels are now 6-5. It's not the end of the world, as these defeats all have taken place to programs ranked in the top 20. However, slow starts have been present every time. UNC trailed by eight more points at halftime in all its losses. North Carolina basketball also outscored its opponent in three of these five matchups in the second half. In the two other games where Hubert Davis' team lost by more than the halftime score, those opponents did not outscore the Tar Heels by more than they did in the first half.

Even in UNC's signature win this season against Dayton, that victory came after the Tar Heels trailed the Flyers 51-33 at halftime. There's no shame in being a second-half team. North Carolina's furious rally against an undefeated Florida team showcased that this squad can compete with anyone. However, constantly playing catch-up can exhaust a team throughout a 40-minute contest. While execution was a problem down the stretch, the Gators also looked like the fresher team toward the end of this physical game.

Overall, Hubert Davis and North Carolina basketball need to figure out this issue of slow starts to achieve any of its preseason goals. The Tar Heels are next set to face No. 18 UCLA, another opportunity for a quality nonconference win.

The 6-5 record is not as bad as it looks, but this program is blowing chances to create a favorable resume to get them a high seed in March. Just as their slow starts hurt them at the end of games, this could bite UNC at the end of the season. Ultimately, it's not a bad thing to be a second-half team. However, a dreadful first half can make what happens after irrelevant.