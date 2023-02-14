Just when it looked like the North Carolina Tar Heels have figured things out by stopping a three-game losing skid over the weekend in a 91-71 home win against the Clemson Tigers, Hubert Davis and North Carolina basketball are back in the loss column. That’s after they picked up a tough 80-72 home loss Monday night at the hands of the rampaging Miami Hurricanes.

North Carolina basketball was doomed in the Miami game by its ugly shooting from the perimeter. The Tar Heels drained just 5 of their 31 attempts from behind the arc. In the Clemson game, North Carolina basketball went off for 15-for-33 shooting from deep.

“At the end of the day, we’re going to have to make shots. It is what it is,” Hubert Davis said after the loss to Miami, via Luke DeCock of The News & Observer. “That’s never a good thing,” Davis added when speaking about North Carolina’s poor shooting.

The Tar Heels have always struggled to shoot the ball this season. In fact, North Carolina entered the Miami game ranked 15th in the ACC in 3-point percentage and 14th in effective field goal percentage. With five more games remaining on North Carolina basketball’s regular-season schedule, there is still time for the Tar Heels to get their shooting together just before the postseason.

Up next for North Carolina is a date with the NC State Wolfpack in a rematch. The Tar Heels beat NC State last month at home, 80-69, despite North Carolina going just 5-for-17 on its attempts from downtown.