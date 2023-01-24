The Notre Dame Fighting Irish (9-11) visit the NC State Wolfpack (15-5) on Tuesday night. Action tips off at 7:00 p.m. ET. Below we continue our College Basketball odds series with a Notre Dame-NC State prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Notre Dame has lost six of their last seven games and sits at 1-8 and tied for 13th place in the ACC. The Fighting Irish covered 16% of their games while 60% went over the projected point total. NC State returns home after a loss to UNC but remains 5-4 and tied for eighth place in the ACC. The Wolfpack covered 50% of their games while 50% went over. Notre Dame won both meetings between the two teams last season but prior to that NC State had won four consecutive matchups dating back to 2018.

Here are the Notre Dame-NC State college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Notre Dame-NC State Odds

Notre Dame: +7.5 (-110)

NC State: -7.5 (-110)

Over: 143.5 (-110)

Under: 143.5 (-110)

How To Watch Notre Dame vs. NC State

TV: ACC Network

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET/ 4:00 p.m. PT

*Watch college basketball LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why Notre Dame Could Cover The Spread

Notre Dame’s season could not have started worse as the Irish have just a single win in conference play and have yet to win a game away from the Purcell Pavilion. With the news that this will be longtime coach Mike Brey’s final season and their NCAA Tournament hopes all but finished, the Irish are playing with house money for the rest of the year. The advanced metrics don’t seem to favor the Irish tonight as they rank No. 161 in KenPom and No. 192 in NET. While their 1-4 record in Quad 1 and 2 matchups doesn’t help their ranking, seven Quad 3 and 4 losses are the nails in the coffin for Notre Dame’s resume.

Notre Dame features a middling offense that ranks just 188th in scoring (69.9 PPG) despite shooting at a strong percentage from beyond the arc and taking care of the ball. The Irish rank 22nd in made threes (9.3 3PM/Game) and 33rd in three-point percentage (37%). Additionally, they seldom turn the ball over, doing so at the ninth-lowest rate in the country (12.7%).

If the Irish are going to cover tonight as road underdogs they’re going to need to first and foremost shoot the three well. All but one of Notre Dame’s seven rotation players are capable shooters, with senior guard Cormac Ryan leading the way with 1.9 threes per game. While his 36% percentage from deep is solid enough, it is actually one of the lowest numbers on the team. Senior forward Nate Laszewski averages 1.8 threes per game while shooting them at a stellar 42% clip.

ND will need to rebound as a team if they want to cover. The Irish are one of the worst rebounding teams in the country as they rank 313th in rebound rate. Laszweski leads the team with 7.5 RPG but he is their only player taller than 6’9″. As a result, ND hasn’t won the rebounding battle since December 3rd and has done so just four times all season.

Why NC State Could Cover The Spread

NC State breezed through its non-conference slate but has been up and down since ACC play began. While they started 0-2 in the conference, they’ve since won five of seven. The Wolfpack are especially strong at home where they’ve gone 10-1 thus far. The advanced metrics favor NC State tonight as they rank No. 42 in KenPom and No. 36 in NET. While they’ve gone just 1-4 in Quad 1 games, their five Quad 2 wins and lack of Quad 3 or 4 losses give them a strong resume building into the tournament. As a result, NC State currently projects as a No. 7 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

NC State’s biggest strength lies on the offensive end of the floor as they rank 27th in scoring (79 PPG). Perhaps NC State’s biggest advantage over Notre Dame comes on the glass as the Wolfpack rank 56th in rebounding (37.4 RPG) compared to the Irish’s 340th (30.5 RPG). NC State does a good job protecting the rim – ranking 42nd in blocks (4.6 BPG). They’re outstanding at taking away the outside shot as they rank 25th in threes allowed (5.7 Opp. 3PM/Game) while holding opponents to the 33rd-lowest three-point percentage (30%).

Offensively, NC State relies on a trio of talented guards to carry the way. Sophomore Terquvion Smith leads the ACC in scoring (18.7 PPG) while ranking fifth in assists (4.5 APG). Senior Jarkel Joiner is right behind him with 16.3 PPG and 3.5 APG. Senior Casey Morwell provides the bulk of their outside shooting as he averages 2.5 made threes per game while shooting them at a 45% clip.

Final Notre Dame-NC State Prediction & Pick

Notre Dame has been one of the worst teams against the spread this season. Hammer the home favorites in a game that should be decided by double-digits.

Final Notre Dame-NC State Prediction & Pick: NC State -7.5 (-110)