The North Carolina basketball team has had a couple of good seasons under head coach Hubert Davis, but it's looking like the Tar Heels are going to miss the NCAA Tournament for the second time in his four years with the program. That isn't acceptable at North Carolina as it is one of the best basketball programs in the country. In an effort to change things, the Tar Heels are planning on bringing in a GM, and Ja Morant's former agent Jim Tanner has been linked to the position.

Jim Tanner graduated from North Carolina back in 1990, and it sounds like he is a candidate for the GM role. He has been an agent for Ja Morant, Tim Duncan, Ray Allen, Grant Hill, and he currently represents Desmond Bane, who plays with Morant on the Memphis Grizzlies.

“Another prominent candidate for the post is longtime NBA player agent Jim Tanner, who graduated from UNC in 1990,” Marc Stein reported. “Having once represented Tim Duncan, Ray Allen and Grant Hill, Tanner also recently had Ja Morant as a major client and currently represents Morant's fellow Grizzlies backcourt fixture Desmond Bane. The Stein Line has confirmed both Peterson and Tanner's involvement with North Carolina’s GM search thus far.”

Buzz Peterson is another potential candidate that has been mentioned. Peterson played with Michael Jordan at North Carolina.

“On3 reported in early February that one of Kupchak's top Hornets aides — Buzz Peterson — is a candidate for the Tar Heels' GM job,” Stein said. “Peterson, of course, was Michael Jordan's college roommate.”

College basketball is changing, and Hubert Davis is aware that things aren't working right now. The GM will be able to take a lot of weight off of Davis' shoulders.

“I mentioned owner, GM, fundraiser, basketball coach,” Davis said, according to an article from On3. “It’s so much on the plate that will take you away doing what’s the most important thing, [which] is coaching basketball. Yes, we’re gonna hire a GM. We need a director of marketing and fundraising for NIL, for program needs. There needs to be a video coordinator with graphics and recruiting coordinator. All those different types of stuff that have to be built out, whether it’s from specific hires or grad students.”

Right now, the North Carolina basketball team is 15-11 overall on the season and 8-6 in conference play during a year in which the ACC is incredibly weak. The Tar Heels are probably going to miss the NCAA Tournament this year after starting the season ranked #9.