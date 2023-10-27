North Carolina Central University dominated the South Carolina State University Bulldogs in a high-scoring game, securing a resounding 62-28 victory. The Eagles' offense put on a remarkable display, led by senior quarterback Davius Richard, who finished the game with 352 passing yards and delivered five passing touchdowns and two rushing touchdowns.

The game saw North Carolina Central University reach a milestone, scoring at least 60 points for the first time since 2016 when they triumphed over Saint Augustine's University. The Eagles' offense wasted no time, with junior running back J'Mari Taylor finding the end zone early in the game, setting the tone for their dominant performance. Taylor's two receiving touchdowns further solidified the team's lead, with Richard finding him with him for a 26-yard touchdown in the third quarter.

Eagles' defense hopped in on the action as well, showcasing their playmaking abilities. Junior defensive back Kole Jones forced fumble in the first quarter, that sophomore linebacker Max U'Ren picked up for a 20-yard scoop n' score touchdown. This play summed up the dominance of the Eagle's defense throughout the night.

Despite their best efforts, the South Carolina State Bulldogs fell short in their quest to secure played his best to help the Bulldogs compete, finishing the game with 126 yards and scoring a touchdown. Freshman quarterback Andre Washington also contributed to the team's efforts with 50 rushing yards and a touchdown.

Corey Fields junior didn't play his best game against North Carolina Central. He finished the night only throwing for 81 yards on 7/16 passing although he registered two passing touchdowns. The Eagles pass rush was able to get to him successfully, sacking him two times.

Redshirt junior linebacker Aaron Smith led the Bulldogs' defensive charge with six tackles, while graduate defensive back Jaylen Evans added five tackles in the game. South Carolina State's overall record now stands at 3-5, with a 1-1 standing in the MEAC conference.

North Carolina Central University has improved to 7-1 overall and 2-0 in conference. The Eagles also have a pair of convincing out-of-conference victories against CAA conference opponents Elon & Campbell as well rival North Carolina A&T.

South Carolina State will host Howard for homecoming next Saturday at 3:30 p.m. and will be televised live on ESPNU. North Carolina Central University will face Norfolk State University for their homecoming game next Saturday at 3:30 p.m.