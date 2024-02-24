North Carolina Central star quarterback Davius Richard suffered an injury on the first drive of the 2024 Allstate HBCU Legacy Bowl. Richard was leading an opening drive for Team Gaither, showcasing his arm strength and precision passing with two great throws that led the offense to the endzone. On an RPO, Richard dashed into the endzone for a touchdown and a tackle by a defender on Team Robinson caused his leg to buckle resulting in an injury.
The game was stopped for several minutes as the medical staff tended to Richard. Per reporting by NFL Network's Sherree Burruss on the broadcast of the game, Richard had an air cast placed on his leg and he was eventually carted off the field to the Tulane Medical Center.
Before leaving the field, players from both teams rallied around Riachrd in a show of support. Richard has been viewed as one of the top HBCU prospects in the upcoming NFL Draft, with many HBCU football prognosticators believing that he has the potential to be the first HBCU player taken off the draft board since Alabama State's Tarvaris Jackson in 2006. Richard also was featured in the Hula Bowl.
Richard had a stellar season for North Carolina Central. he threw for 2,177 passing yards and 21 touchdown passes while rushing for 630 yards on 177 attempts and scoring 18 rushing touchdowns. He was recently announced as the co-HBCU Player of the Year alongside Florida A&M's Jeremy Moussa on Friday.